The upcoming reboot of 1994's action fantasy film, The Crow, has just found a new cast member in veteran actor Danny Huston. Huston joins the already announced Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs. The new adaptation of The Crow is being directed by Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders and has apparently already started filming weeks ago in the Czech Republic. This new film and the 1994 original are both adaptations of the comic book of the same name by James O’Barr, which saw the spirit of a murdered man resurrected by a crow and avenging the death of himself and his fiancée. Huston's character in the upcoming reboot of The Crow has not yet been disclosed.

Zach Baylin, whose script for King Richard was just nominated for Best Original Screenplay at this year's Academy Awards, penned the screenplay for The Crow. Molly Hassell, Victor Hadida, and John Jencks all serve as producers on the new film, alongside Edward R. Pressman, who produced the original Crow film.

While 1994's The Crow was a massive commercial and critical success grossing $94 million against a $23 million budget, the film is perhaps best-known for the tragedy surrounding its production. On March 31, 1993, lead actor Brandon Lee, who was the son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, was accidentally shot and killed when dummy cartridges were used instead of blank rounds in a scene featuring a shooting. In spite of the tragedy, Lee only had three days of filming left, and his body double was used to finish the film. O'Barr once said that because of the death of Lee, he wished he had never written the comic in the first place. The Crow ended up spawning three sequels and a television spin-off.

Huston is known for appearing in the films The Constant Gardener, The Aviator, 21 Grams, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Wonder Woman. Huston has also appeared in the shows Magic City, Succussion, and Yellowstone. The actor will next be seen on the big screen in the films Marlowe and Across the River and Into the Trees. Huston is part of the talented Huston family, which includes beloved actors John Huston, Anjelica Huston, and Jack Huston.

The Crow currently does not have a release date.