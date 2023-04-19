Before the days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCU, The Crow was one of the first major superhero films that really spoke to audiences. Directed by Alex Proyas, the 1994 film was based on James O’Barr’s 1989 graphic novel of the same name. Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial arts icon Bruce Lee, and a martial artist himself beat out more established actors like River Phoenix and Christian Slater for the lead role of undead avenger Erik Draven. But on March 31, 1993, tragedy struck while Lee was filming the scene where his character is killed, he was fatally wounded because the gun was actually loaded with dummy cartridges rather than blank rounds as planned. Lee died only days before the end of the film’s production, and the producers made the difficult decision to finish the movie with a stunt double and digital effects.

The Crow was first a critical and box office hit, then a cult classic. The darkly surreal world shot entirely on set, creates an alternate reality dystopia where anything–even a man resurrected by a crow takes revenge on the gang that killed him and his fiancée. But what truly balances the film is the torrent of emotion—particularly pain and loss—that runs underneath. Lee’s performance is physical and visceral; the movie would have made him a star. Instead, when Draven is shot and killed, we shudder uneasily with the knowledge of how closely the character’s death mimics the actor’s.

Despite the film's success, none of the three sequels or the television adaptation captured Lee’s charisma or the dark beauty and sorrow of the 1994 film. Producers have been trying to get a Crow reboot off the ground for years, with multiple actors coming and going from the lead role. And now it looks like they’re finally succeeding. Here’s what we know about the new Crow movie so far.

Who’s Starring in The Crow?

Bill Skarsgård steps into Lee’s intimidating shoes to play doomed avenger Eric Draven. It might not be possible to recreate the physical charisma that Lee brought to the role. That said, Skarsgård has proven himself a versatile actor capable of playing a variety of different roles, including Pennywise in the It films and most recently the Marquis Vincent de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4. Skarsgård's other credits include Barbarian, The Devil All the Time, Eternals, Castle Rock, Atomic Blonde, and Nine Days. Next up he's starring as the immortal count himself in director Robert Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu and is playing the lead in the dystopian action flick Boy Kills World. So perhaps Skarsgård isn't such an unusual choice to play one of pop culture's most iconic goth icons after all.

Before Skarsgard was cast in the lead role a variety of other actors were eyed for the lead role over the years, those being Mark Wahlberg, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Ryan Gosling, James McAvoy, Tom Hiddleston, Alexander Skarsgård, Luke Evans, Sam Witwer, Jack Huston, Nicholas Hoult, Jack O'Connell, and Jason Momoa. Momoa was even photographed in makeup as Draven, with stunning results.

British singer/songwriter FKA Twigs will star as Draven’s fiancée, Shelley. While most known for her music, Twigs previously appeared in the 2019 drama Honey Boy. Casting such a well-known face as Shelley hints at a departure from the original film and graphic novel, where Draven’s fiancée is killed early in the story and only appears in brief, hazily romantic flashbacks. But with Twigs in the role, audiences are probably right to expect that Shelley has a bigger role in the upcoming remake than ever before.

Before Twigs was cast several other actresses were eyed through the years including Kristen Stewart and Jessica Brown Findlay.

Character actor Danny Huston (Game Night), is also in the cast–though it’s not clear who his character is yet. But given Huston’s history of playing villains in movies like Wonder Woman and 30 Days of Night, Huston might be playing Draven’s killer and eventual target.

Isabella Wei (1899) is also on the cast list playing the role of Zadie.

Forrest Whitaker, Andrea Riseborough, and Norman Reedus were previously attached to the film with Riseborough playing the female version of Top Dollar and Reedus playing a character known as James.

What Will The Crow Reboot Be About?

In the graphic novel and original movie, Eric Draven and his fiancée Shelley are attacked by a gang of thugs. Shelley is raped, and both are killed. But soon, Draven is resurrected by a mysterious crow and given mysterious powers to seek revenge against the men who killed him and his fiancée. So while the new movie has been touted as a “modern re-imagining” of the characters and story, it will most likely recreate these central events of the 1994 film and the graphic novel.

Who’s Behind The Crow Reboot?

Image via Paramount Pictures

In 2008 Stephen Norrington (Blade) was the first of many filmmakers announced to write and direct The Crow reboot with Relativity Media behind the film's rights and financing. Musician Nick Cave later was brought in to rewrite the script. After Norrington left the project in early 2011, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) and F. Javier Gutiérrez (Rings) were considered to helm the project with the former ultimately landing the gig. The film was plagued with more production problems including a legal battle between Relativity and The Weinstein Company (who at the time still had worldwide distribution rights to the franchise). During this time Alex Tse (Watchmen) was brought in to write the screenplay. In October 2011, Fresnadillo left the project with Gutiérrez stepping in a few months later with Jesse Wigutow (It Runs in the Family) set to write a new draft of the screenplay

Not long after that Cliff Dorfman (Warrior) was brought in to do a page one rewrite for the reboot. In July 2014, Gutiérrez dropped out of the film due to scheduling conflicts with filming for the horror sequel Rings. Later that year James O'Barr announced that he would be co-writing the screenplay alongside Dorfman and Corin Hardy (The Nun) was brought in to direct the film. Production came to a complete halt in 2015 after Relativity Media filed for bankruptcy. Hardy remained attached to the project until 2016 when he was briefly given the boot only to be brought back in a few months later. In 2018 when he departed due to creative differences.

Finally, in 2022 it was announced that Zach Baylin (King Richard) would pen the script with Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directing the film.

Attached to produce the film are Molly Hassell (Braven), Victor Hadida (Resident Evil), John Jencks (Guns Akimbo), Malcolm Gray (21 Bridges), and original Crow producer Edward R. Pressman.

Filmmakers shopped international distribution rights to the film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival before location filming began in Prague on July 13, 2022. Over ten weeks in the summer of 2022, The Crow was filmed across numerous locations in the capital city, including a major set piece shot at Prague’s Rudolfinum concert hall with hundreds of extras.

After filming wrapped on September 16, 2022, the movie entered virtual production at Penzing Studios in Germany and eventually wrapped in October 2022.

When Can Audiences Watch The Crow?

There are a lot of rumors about the film’s release date, but nothing official yet. The most reliable word is that the movie will be released in the first months of 2024, but some believe it won’t come out until September of that year.

Is There a Trailer for The Crow Reboot?

Image Via Miramax Films

No trailer has been released yet, and since the film is still without a distributor, it will likely be some time before we finally get one.