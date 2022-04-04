The reboot of The Crow is gearing up to take flight. Just days after it was revealed that Bill Skarsgård would be starring in the film as the titular character, today the multi-hyphenated FKA twigs has been tapped as his co-star. While we don’t have an official character name yet, we do know that FKA twigs nabbed the role of Skarsgård’s character’s girlfriend/fiancée. Fans of the original film will know that the fiancée doesn’t hold much of a storyline, but it looks like that will change in the new rendition.

Based on the comic Crow, written and illustrated by James O’Barr, the 1994 film centered on a couple who meets a tragic end. It’s the night before Halloween in Detroit, Michigan and Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas) has been brutally murdered. On the street below the couple’s shared apartment is the body of her badly beaten fiancée, Eric Draven (Brandon Lee). Given another chance to take on the couple’s murderers, Eric is resurrected by a crow and goes on a revenge spree. A film with a massive cult following, it was also the scene of one of Hollywood’s most notorious prop mishaps with deadly consequences. While filming a scene that included the use of what was thought to be an empty round, Lee was mortally wounded when a leftover bullet from a dummy round blasted out of the revolver.

A Grammy nominated performer, FKA twigs has been making a name for herself over the last decade. Dipping her toe into the film industry, the musician turned actress earned critical acclaim for her role in 2019’s Honey Boy. Her appearance in The Crow will serve as her major motion picture follow up. With Honey Boy seeing the actress in a dramatic role, our guess is that she’ll shine just as brightly in The Crow.

Eying June as a start date, action filmmaker Rupert Sanders will be helming the project. With prior credits including Snow White & the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell, Sanders is sure to be up to the task of recreating the long-awaited reboot. Attached to produce are Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman with Dan Farah serving as executive producer.

With two major casting announcements in just one week, the train for The Crow has officially left the station. Only time will tell what other names will fill out the ensemble cast in this reimagining of one unstoppable man’s road to vengeance.

