The Big Picture Bill Skarsgård transforms into a vigilante in the first image from Rupert Sanders' reimagining of The Crow.

Less makeup and heavy black circles around the eyes give this version of Eric Draven a unique twist.

Skarsgård's portrayal in a leather jacket hints at a more modern and edgy take on the iconic character.

Bill Skarsgård is channeling his inner vigilante in the first image from Rupert Sanders’ upcoming reimagination of The Crow. Shared by Vanity Fair, the shot features the It and Hemlock Grove shirtless and standing in front of a mirror. Heavily tattooed, the character tosses on a leather jacket and prepares himself for vengeance. While in the original film, Brandon Lee, the first actor to play the comic character known as Eric Draven, had his face completely covered by white and black makeup, Skarsgård’s take is less caked on, with only heavy black circles around his eyes and other highlights that include a tattoo above his left brow.

We’ve long known that Sanders planned to steer his take on the project in a different direction, previously teasing that it would serve more as a reimagining than a reboot. Today’s sneak peek seals the deal, with Skarsgård already stepping away from the first film’s costume choices. After more than a decade of attempts to get the story up and flying, Sanders finally had the tenacity and perseverance to deliver the tale first made popular by the comics penned by James O’Barr. It’s been a long road, filled with casting changes and rumored curses but with his eye on the prize of reshaping the plot for a new audience, Sanders stayed the course much to the celebration of fans.

As for what awaits audiences when The Crow comes to roost in cinemas on June 7, Sanders is keeping a tight lip on plot details. The original feature centered around Eric Draven (Lee) a man who comes back from the dead to take revenge on the men who murdered his fiancee. While we’re fairly certain that the lovers will still be separated in death, it isn’t abundantly clear how much this will play into the plot or if FKA twigs, who’s set to appear as Skarsgård’s on-screen fiancee, will have more of a role in the reimagining. Along with twigs, we know that Danny Huston is also attached to the production although his role has yet to be revealed.

The Curse Of ‘The Crow’ Has Been Shattered

Close

The legend behind the Alex Proyas 1994 film is a cautionary tale of what can happen when crew members aren’t stepping forward with their A game. During some of the final days of filming, a prop gun fired off a round that mortally wounded the production’s leading man, Lee. Since then, the film and plans to further the franchise, have been surrounded with a certain air of mystery and bad luck. But, that all changed when Lionsgate revealed that production had finally wrapped back in October 2022. Of course, post-production stood in the way but the studio would prove that the project was moving right along when they recently shared the news that it would be swapping dates with Ballerina, pushing the John Wick spin-off to 2025 and kicking The Crow up a year.

Although no trailer has taken flight, this Skarsgård mirror shot is a great start to get future viewers talking about Sanders’ upcoming film. You can check it out below and learn everything there is to know about The Crow in our handy guide.