While it may have felt like it would be circling indefinitely, the reboot of The Crow has finally come in for a landing with cameras recently calling it a wrap. The news comes from The Prague Reporter, which is based in the city the production has called home for the last 10 weeks. While shooting at many notable landmarks in the Czech Republic’s capital city, including the Rudolfinum concert hall, the feature also utilized the brand-new Penzing Studios just outside of Munich, Germany and found itself nesting in Bavaria, Germany to polish up its digital assets and VFX work.

The highly anticipated Rupert Sanders flick will be a reboot of the 1994 Alex Proyas cult classic feature, with both closely sticking to the 1989 James O’Barr comic book series of the same name. A story of rebirth and revenge, The Crow will follow its main character Eric Draven, a man whose life is unfairly and savagely taken from him by a group of attackers. A crow sees the man’s lifeless body and resurrects him, giving him the gift of a new life to use to protect the innocent and seek revenge on those that caused him harm.

The reboot will see Bill Skarsgård (It) take on the role of the titular character, with Danny Huston (Angel Has Fallen) and FKA Twigs (Honey Boy) also in leading parts. Academy Award-nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard) penned the screenplay for The Crow with Molly Hassell, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman serving as producers.

The original 1994 film adaptation went down as a piece of devastating cinema history after its leading actor Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial arts icon and actor Bruce Lee, was accidentally killed on set. On March 31, 1993, during what was to be one of the final days of filming, Lee was fatally wounded after a gun that was to contain blank rounds was actually loaded with dummy cartridges. When the weapon was fired, the impact tragically killed the young star. Because production was only days away from wrapping, the decision was made to use Lee’s body double to complete the remainder of his scenes. After dropping in theaters, the film would go on to grow a cult following and would earn three sequels and a television spinoff - each with different leading actors attached.

After almost a 30-year wait, we can’t wait to see a revamped version of the classic tale of one man’s dance with vengeance when The Crow flies into theaters. With filming now complete, we’re one step closer to receiving an idea of when the movie’s release date will be. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can check out the trailer for the 1994 film below.