The Big Picture The long-awaited reboot of The Crow has finally come to fruition.

The curse may finally be broken as the teaser trailer for The Crow promises a thrilling summer release on June 7th.

Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs star in the reboot.

We’re not saying that The Crow reboot has helped keep us in business, but it certainly hasn’t hurt. For well over a decade, the project has been attempting to take flight with everyone from Mark Wahlberg to Jason Momoa attached to the role first performed by the late Brandon Lee in Alex Proyas’ 1994 live-action feature. Even Alexander Skarsgård was rumored to be in the mix back in 2013, which is ironic when you consider that his younger brother, Bill Skarsgård, is the actor who finally ended up portraying Eric Draven aka The Crow more than ten years later. After recent news revealed that Lionsgate had swapped the release dates of The Crow with the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina and a teaser came in for landing, it shouldn’t come as much of a shock that a trailer was on the way. The day has finally come for the reboot to rise from the ashes, giving audiences a well-deserved and long-awaited peek at the dark action flick.

Now that the first look is out in the open, the title’s dedicated fandom can begin to voice their questions and comments (the good and the bad) about how the comic series by James O’Barr has been adapted by filmmaker Ruper Sanders for a second time around. Along with Skarsgård in the titular role as the vigilante, the film will also feature Honey Boy star and musician, FKA twigs as Draven’s fiancée, Shelley. In another bizarre twist of fate, Danny Huston (Yellowstone) also adds his name to the call sheet, an ironic turn as his nephew, Jack Huston, was one of the many names who was cast and then dropped from one of the past productions. Filling out the primary ensemble is Isabella Wei (1899), who was cast as Zadie.

The Crow (2024) A modern re-imagining of the beloved character, The Crow, based on the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Rupert Sanders Cast Bill Skarsgard , FKA Twigs , Danny Huston Main Genre Action Writers James O'Barr , Zach Baylin , William Josef Schneider Budget $50 Million Distributor(s) Lionsgate

The Curse Of ‘The Crow’

Long before the tragic and easily avoidable death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson, Lee’s life was taken by a similar heartbreaking incident on the set of the original 1994 film after being dealt a fatal blow from a prop gun. Although The Crow’s theatrical release saw low numbers at the box office, it would solidify itself as a cult classic, moving filmmakers to step up to the plate and take a swing at a reboot. Whether you want to blame it on the so-called curse or just a string of bad luck, for one reason or another, the projects were never able to take flight, with retellings dive-bombing left and right. Even when Sanders and Skarsgård began to work together, fans were wary of getting too excited, but when it was announced that production had wrapped in October 2022, it seemed like things were finally on track.

With today’s trailer, things are really heating up for The Crow to perch on its summer release date of June 7. Join Skarsgård on his quest for vengeance in the trailer below and learn everything there is to know about the reboot in our handy guide.