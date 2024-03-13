This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Get ready for a dark and gritty revival of The Crow on June 7.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role with tattoos and a new look.

Director Rupert Sanders promises a fresh take on the classic tale of vengeance.

Rupert Sanders’ The Crow is finally coming out of the grave and onto the big screen as a teaser foreshadows the trailer to follow. Covered in what can only be described as black goo, we see Bill Skarsgård, tattoos and all, gasping for air as his body is pulled down by the unpleasant looking liquid that engulfs him. We’ve known now for the last few weeks that a trailer is on the way as it was announced that the reimagined film would swap places with John Wick spin-off Ballerina, taking the dancing assassin’s place on the release calendar and bumping it up a full year with The Crow’s opening now set for June 7.

The caw’s announcing the arrival of The Crow’s trailer were also sounded off at the end of February when audiences were given their first look at the man at the center of the film - Skarsgård’s Eric Draven. Sanders has long said that his take on the tale first made into feature-length form through Alex Proyas 1994 title of the same name, would be different from the Brandon Lee-led original and would be more of a reflection of the current times. Following up his claims, the first set of images for the Snow White and the Huntsman’s latest project featured a very different looking Eric Draven from what we’ve seen before, with Skarsgård’s lanky character rocking tattoos all over his body. Staying true to the dark vengeful soul who came before him, there will also be plenty of eye makeup involved in Skarsgård’s turn.

Along with Skarsgård in the leading role, The Crow will also feature performances from FKA twigs (Honey Boy) as Eric’s fiancée Shelly Webster, Isabella Wei (1899) as Zadie, and Danny Huston (American Horror Story: Coven) in an undisclosed role. Given Huston’s natural knack for character acting, specifically leaning into complicated roles, we’re hoping that he’ll be performing in a villainous capacity in his latest project.

Why ‘The Crow’ Teaser Is Such A Big Deal

Proyas’ mid ’90s movie, which was itself an adaptation of James O’Barr’s comic book series of the same name, was a production riddled with tragedy, most notably due to the unnecessary death of its star, Lee. Although it didn’t immediately take flight at the box office, the film would become a piece of Hollywood legend and quickly grew a cult following. Like many other titles that stumble into this type of iconic status, studios were quick to push for a reboot in the years to follow. From Jason Momoa to Jack Huston, the last two decades have seen many an actor and director step up to spread their wings and jump from the nest only to have the production come crashing down time and time again. With the announcement that a trailer is just one day away from arriving, we know - for a fact - that this time things will be different.

Check out the teaser for The Crow below and stay tuned for the official trailer drop tomorrow. In the meantime, you can learn everything we know about the film here in our guide.

The Crow hits theaters on June 7. Check out the new logo above.