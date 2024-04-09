The Big Picture The Crow reboot starring Bill Skarsgård has a new release date on August 23.

Filmed in Prague and Germany over 10 weeks, the movie honors the graphic novel's dark tone, exploring themes of love, loss, and revenge.

Danny Huston joins the cast, adding gravitas to the ensemble as Eric seeks vengeance and redemption for the tragic murders of him and Shelly.

The upcoming reboot of The Crow, directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Bill Skarsgård, has adjusted its release from the initially planned June 7 to August 23. This change moves the film away from a direct opening weekend competition with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The decision appears to be a strategic one, aiming for a release window that could potentially offer better visibility and audience turnout.

Over ten weeks in the summer of 2022, The Crow was filmed across numerous locations in the capital city, including a major set piece shot at Prague’s Rudolfinum concert hall with hundreds of extras. After filming wrapped on September 16, 2022, the movie entered virtual production at Penzing Studios in Germany and eventually wrapped in October 2022.

What Is 'The Crow' About?

Image via Lionsgate

Based on the graphic novel by James O’Barr, The Crow tells the story of Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs), a couple tragically murdered due to Shelly's past. The graphic novel, first published in 1989, is known for its dark tone and exploration of themes such as love, loss, and revenge, set against a gritty urban backdrop. It gained a cult following for its emotional depth and striking visuals, which the film seeks to honor.

In the story, Eric is resurrected and given the chance to avenge his and Shelly's deaths, a mission that blurs the lines between the worlds of the living and the dead. His journey is both a literal and metaphorical fight through darkness, aiming to seek justice for Shelly by targeting their killers. Danny Huston is also part of the film's cast, bringing experience, a bit of menace, and additional gravitas to the ensemble. The film adaptation intends to stay true to the spirit of O’Barr's original work, focusing on the narrative's core elements of vengeance and redemption while navigating Eric's complex emotional state and motivations.

By relocating to an August release, The Crow reboot looks to attract an audience without the immediate pressure of going up against a major franchise sequel like Bad Boys: Ride or Die. This move might allow the film to maximize its reach and appeal to both fans of the original graphic novel and those unfamiliar with the source material.

The Crow will now open on August 23. You can check out more information on the movie in our handy guide, which you can access above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.