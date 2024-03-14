The Big Picture The Crow reboot starring Bill Skarsgård has fans eagerly waiting for its release on June 7, with a modern re-imagining of the original graphic novel.

Skarsgård, known for his role as Pennywise, brings his talents to the film as Eric Draven seeking revenge with his new powers.

Director Rupert Sanders and writer Zach Baylin promise to deliver a campy, gory tone to the much-anticipated supernatural horror feature.

Among the highly anticipated horror supernatural features coming out this year is The Crow reboot starring Bill Skarsgård, based on James O'Barr’s famous comic books. The Rupert Sanders-helmed film has all eyes on it since the first look came out. Now we have another poster giving us a close-up look of the titular vigilante. The slick poster features Skarsgård up close with all the focus on his piercing eyes and black lips, looking evermore menacing. The poster gives a good idea of the campy, gore tone of the feature.

The Crow reboot has been on the charts forever. Ever since the 1994 film had a fatal accident involving the lead star Brandon Lee, the plans to further the franchise, have been surrounded with air of mystery and bad luck. However, things changed when Lionsgate announced in October 2022 that the reboot had wrapped filming. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the reboot and to see Skarsgård as Eric Draven aka The Crow.

What’s ‘The Crow’ About?

Close

While most of the details about the feature are kept tightly under wraps, in the original graphic novel Eric Draven is resurrected by a mysterious crow when he and his fiancée Shelly are attacked and killed by thugs. As Eric realizes his new powers he seeks revenge against the men who killed him and Shelly. While the new movie is being touted as a “modern re-imagining” of the story, the central theme and events of the graphic novel and the original feature are expected to be the same. Sanders directs from a script he co-wrote with Zach Baylin, who also wrote the Oscar-nominated feature, King Richard. It’ll be fascinating to see what Baylin and Sanders, who is well known for features like Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell, bring to the screen after years of fans’ anticipation and the cult status of the original film.

Skarsgård has a history of choosing interesting projects, especially in the horror genre like the iconic Pennywise in the It franchise. He’ll also be seen in the upcoming Boy Kills World where he plays a mute martial artist hungry for revenge and as the titular character in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. Last year, he was seen as the antagonist in John Wick: Chapter 4, which wooed the audience. Given his talents fans have all the right reasons to look forward to the film. Accompanying him in the cast is FKA Twigs as Shelly, Isabella Wei as Zadi along with Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger.

The Crow debuts on June 7. You can know more about the feature with our guide here.