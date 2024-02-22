The Big Picture Lionsgate's Ballerina 's release date shifted to June 6, 2025, with The Crow taking its place.

The Crow reboot stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, featuring a story of revenge and love.

The film aims to offer an authentic reinterpretation of the original's emotional power and mythology.

Last night it was announced that Lionsgate's Ballerina would be shifting from its June 7, 2024 release date to June 6 the following year. Along with that notice, was the information that another film on the Lionsgate slate, The Crow, would be taking the place of Ballerina on the schedule. The reboot, which stars Bill Skarsgård (IT) in the lead role, is based on the original graphic novel written by James O'Barr, which spawned the first film franchise. The film is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell), while alongside Skarsgård are FKA Twigs, Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger. Per Lionsgate:

"Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.”

“We appreciate what The Crow character and original movie mean to legions of fans and believe this new film will offer audiences an authentic and visceral reinterpretation of its emotional power and mythology,” said Lionsgate’s Executive VP Acquisitions and Co-Productions, Charlotte Koh. “To work with a creative team led by Rupert’s unparalleled visual style and storytelling and with a producing team who have made some of the most popular and impactful films of the last several decades is a true privilege.”

“The original film left an indelible mark on our culture that lives on,” added the production team. “We are thrilled to bring a new adaptation for today’s audiences that respects this legacy. Rupert has masterfully brought new dimensions to create a contemporary universe for this timeless saga of undying love, and we can’t wait to share this vision with film audiences.”

What Was the Original 'Crow' Movie Like?

The Crow, released in 1994, combined elements of gothic fantasy, action, and romance in a way that was groundbreaking at the time. Directed by Alex Proyas, the film became renowned for its dark and brooding aesthetic, accompanied by its alt-rock soundtrack. The most poignant aspect that set the film apart was the tragic on-set accident that led to the death of its star, Brandon Lee, who was the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Lee was accidentally shot during filming due to a prop gun mishap. This event cast a shadow over the film and contributed to its cult status, as audiences were drawn to Lee's final, posthumously released performance.

The Crow will be released on June 7, 2024.