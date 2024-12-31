Bill Skarsgård may currently be bringing unbridled terror to audiences everywhere with his turn as the titular character in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, but the rest of the year hasn’t been incredibly kind to the IT star. At the tail-end of the summer, Skarsgård took on another beloved role, this time through his leading performance in Rupert Sanders’ The Crow. The latest remake to twist itself through Hollywood’s reboot machine took a page from Alexander Proyas’ 1994 film of the same name, which itself was an adaptation of James O’Barr’s comic book series. The reboot’s flight path from conversation to screen was a lengthy one, with audiences heading to cinemas with mixed feelings about what to expect from Sanders’ take. Unfortunately, the remake fell out of the sky, earning an abysmal 22% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes against the original’s 87%. Soon, those hoping to get the reimagining’s bad taste out of their mouths can head over to Paramount+ where the movie that kicked-off a cult following will begin streaming on January 1.

We are now incredibly used to living in a world filled with comic book adaptations that have taken life on the big and small screen, but the ‘90s was uncharted territory for such ventures. Before mega studios like DC and Marvel held the monopoly on such tellings, other projects took flight, with Dimension Films taking a gamble on one such title. First flapping its wings and nesting in cinemas in 1994, The Crow was filmmaker Proyas’ first major breakthrough into the industry. The movie followed the story of Eric Draven (Brandon Lee), a young musician and a man looking forward to enjoying his future with his soon-to-be-bride, Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas). Tragedy strikes on the night before the couple’s nuptials, when they’re sadistically assaulted and killed by members of a gang. One year after the murders, Eric’s soul is risen from his final resting place thanks to the supernatural powers bestowed upon him by a crow. Under his new moniker – The Crow – Eric sets out on a revenge-driven quest to repay those who took everything from him.

A Production Synonymous with Grief

Close

Packed with action and a gripping storyline, The Crow was likely always destined to become a cult classic, particularly amongst those who were introduced to the character through O’Barr’s graphic novel series. However, the accidental and tragic death of its leading star, Lee, would hand The Crow a legacy of its own after a prop gun fired off a real round, killing the blossoming actor. The negligence that led to Lee’s death would have its own fallout within the industry and lead to further restrictions and safety precautions, but the story will always be synonymous with the title.

Head over to Paramount+ on January 1 to stream The Crow.