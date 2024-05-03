The Big Picture The original 1994 film The Crow starring Brandon Lee is returning to theaters for a limited two-day run, celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The cult classic movie, directed by Alex Proyas, follows musician Eric Draven seeking revenge after being brought back to life by a mysterious crow.

Fans have mixed feelings about the upcoming Bill Skarsgård-led reboot, with some believing the original film should be left as a tribute to Brandon Lee's legacy.

While fans wait for the Bill Skarsgård-led reboot of cult classic The Crow, fans are in for a treat as the original film starring the late Brandon Lee is coming to theatres for a limited two-day run, Blood Disgusting has revealed. The film is considered legacy of the late actor and it will be a ball for the fans to see the film on the big screen as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The film directed by Alex Proyas is based on the 1989 comic book series of the same name by James O'Barr. Written by David J. Schow and John Shirley, the gothic superhero flick follows musician Eric Draven (Lee), who along with his fiancée gets brutally murdered a night before their wedding. On their death anniversary, Eric rises from the grave thanks to a mysterious crow and assumes the mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. He then goes on a revenge spree eventually confronting head gangster Top Dollar to complete his mission.

‘The Crow’ is Brandon Lee’s Legacy

Close

The movie has a 90 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and grossed $94 million on a $23 million budget. Upon its release, the movie instantly acquired the cult classic status. During the filming of the feature, Lee was fatally wounded and the film was completed through measures like script rewrites, use of a stunt double, and digital effects.

Recently, when the Skarsgård-led reboot’s first look came out, it received mixed reviews from fans some instantly getting gripped by the gothic, vengeful themes of the movie while others stated that the original film should be left alone. Even the original director Proyas noted the good intentions of the cast and crew of the reboot but noting fans’ response he said, “it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes. THE CROW is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain."

The movie also stars Rochelle Davis as Sarah Mohr, Ernie Hudson as Sergeant Daryl Albrecht, Michael Wincott as Top Dollar, Bai Ling as Myca, Sofia Shinas as Shelly Webster, Anna Levine as Darla Mohr, and David Patrick Kelly as T-Bird among many more.

The Crow will be in theatres on May 29 and 30. While the Skarsgård-led reboot arrives in theatres on August 23.