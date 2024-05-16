The Big Picture Celebrate The Crow's 30th anniversary with a theatrical re-release screening in the US, UK, and Ireland.

The Crow reboot, directed by Rupert Sanders, promises more love story and intense action.

Based on a comic series, The Crow follows Eric Draven's supernatural quest for vengeance after his murder.

It’s hard to believe that 30 years have passed since director Alex Proyas brought the legend of The Crow to cinemas. Now, three decades and a lot of false starts later, the movie is receiving a reboot courtesy of Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. But, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the Brandon Lee-starrer that first brought James O’Barr’s comic book series to life. One of those opportunities that fans will soon be able to fly towards is the film’s cinematic re-release. The limited screening engagement will play at theaters in the U.S. as well as across the UK and Ireland and a never-before-released trailer shared today by Miramax teases that the movie’s sprawling legacy will forever live on.

As the teaser begins, the opening line delivered by Rochelle Davis’ Sarah Mohr is laid overtop. The quote, which breaks down the gist of the plot that’s about to unfold, gives some background to the Crow and why certain tragic events are able to be avenged. There are plenty of explosions, operatic songs, dramatic struts, and classic one-liners (“Is that gasoline I smell?”) that play out throughout the rest of the teaser as Eric Draven (Lee) spreads his wings and takes flight as a vigilante. And, of course - the burning sigil of a crow.

The movie follows the story of rock musician, Eric Draven (Lee), who, along with his fiancée, Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas), is brutally murdered by a sadistic gang. But, after he’s buried six feet under, something miraculous happens - Eric is brought back to life and given the chance to seek vengeance on those who took his beautiful world away. The original movie also features performances from Ernie Hudson (The Basketball Diaries), Michael Wincott (The Three Musketeers), Bai Ling (Wild Wild West), and more.

What Will ‘The Crow’ Reboot Be Like?

The original Proyas-helmed film was full of violence, bloodshed, and darkness and the same can be expected from Sanders’ take. Starring Bill Skarsgård in the leading role made famous by the late Lee, from what we’ve seen in teasers and other promotional material, the reboot will offer more of the love story between Eric Draven and Shelly Webster, the latter of whom this time around will be played by FKA Twigs. Being that it’s been 30 years since Proyas’ movie soared into cinemas, we can also expect the effects to be that much better as Eric Draven takes on a slew of bad guys including the big boss played by Danny Huston.

You can see the recently dropped trailer for The Crow’s return to cinemas above and learn everything we know about the reboot here.