Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Crowded Room.

With the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, now at its end, Collider's Chase Hutchinson spoke to the series creator and showrunner Akiva Goldsman about the closing chapter in the story, what it was like working with Tom Holland, and how it was that he went about constructing the reveals in the show. In the final episode of the series, entitled "Judgement," Holland's Danny was put on the stand in his own trial as part of a last-ditch plan his troubled lawyer Stan (Christopher Abbott) and his caring therapist Rya (Amanda Seyfried) had to show the jury that he did not deserve to be punished. In the process of being questioned, the painful truth was revealed that the twin brother Danny had thought he had was actually another personality his mind had created to protect himself from the fact that he had been abused as a child by his own stepfather. This was the same stepfather that he was on trial for shooting at the beginning of the series.

In our interview, Goldsman discussed how he didn't consider this series or its final episode to be about creating a mystery built around twists. Rather, over the course of the conversation, he explained how he considered it to be a "mystery of emotion" and "not a mystery of event." He also discussed changes he made in the editing room, with how a few seconds can make a massive difference in a scene, the way he himself processes pain through his art, how it differs from his work on a show like Star Trek, how Holland put so much of himself into the role, and how he would want to work the actor again in the future as he considers him to be both talented an actor as well as a talented filmmaker in his own right.

COLLIDER: I want to ask a lot of spoiler questions because a lot of this show has been about withholding, and the mystery within the mystery of Danny [Tom Holland]. Just to leap right into it, how did you decide this was the moment, and this was the episode that all the cards were gonna be laid out on the table?

AKIVA GOLDSMAN: That's interesting. It's funny because I actually think that the spoilers, they're not super mysterious. I mean, I've been part of things where you're really hiding the ball. This was more, kind of in a weird way, a function of hiding the ball from the central character. This object was designed to very simply do a job, besides entertain, and that job was to generate empathy for people who are otherized, marginalized, by getting the audience up close and personal with someone who, if they met them on the street in full, florid symptom—fury—might otherize them. If they met somebody with MPD, as it was then called, or now dissociative identity disorder, they might instantly find that person, or very quickly find that person to be unlike them, and that was what I wanted to interrupt; the idea that people who suffer from, or who experience different coping strategies, or who are not neurotypical, are different from us. I think they are in some ways different, but fundamentally the same. I think that the world that they live in is very reasonable to them.

So with that as a sort of premise, Danny's story unfolds episode by episode. His realizations unfold episode by episode, and ultimately, the audiences travel relatively closely. I would say that by now, looking at Twitter—which is weirdly something I have not done except on this show because it's had such a weird active life on Twitter, which has been actually fascinating and gratifying—I would say about half the audience know that Adam isn’t real. I think that it's a good 50% there, maybe even 75, quite frankly. Then there's probably 25% that are still hanging on to, “Wait, was he real? Was he killed?” And then why Adam existed, and why he predated Marlon? That's a sort of smaller subset. So, really, the spoilers are less about surprise and more about unpacking an interpretation. So it's the end of the show, you gotta tell everybody everything.

Getting into the question of Adam and what you were saying about empathy, that ends up being the fundamental part. The trial is something you kind of almost step back from and say, “Well, what is it that he has been carrying with him for years and years of his life?” I think of the Amanda Seyfried monologue she gives where it wasn't really about this climactic speech or confrontation, it was about what has Danny been feeling and how can he begin healing? Was that always the intention of this being the ending point for him? Rather than the mystery being solved, it's the question of how does Danny feel?

GOLDSMAN: Yes. I think this show is not a mystery. I mean, I think that it wanted to present itself as a mystery, just for the very beginning, as a way of kind of getting people to engage. But no, I think it is a mystery of emotion, not a mystery of an event. And what I mean by that is, to really understand sexual abuse in childhood, to really understand dissociation, to really understand trauma response, you can't do this glibly. Having somebody say some words to you– Like, I could describe when I wrote those speeches for Rya [Seyfried]. I can describe some things to you that sound like they're educational, but to really understand this kind of horror—and it is horror—you have to be willing to take a journey, which is a very confronting journey, and you have to be willing to feel what that feels like, which is an awful thing.

So the end of the piece is somebody talking about the true feelings, and they're horrifically painful. And if they don't come, if that pain isn't given voice by someone you have come to care about, it won't land for you. You will say, “They're different from me. Oh, I would never…” Because this idea of the things we do in our mind to survive that kind of pain and trauma are extraordinary, and it's not just the thing that you describe, you have to help somebody experience it. So in that sense, it was a mystery of emotion but not of events. I think almost everybody—a lot of people—know exactly where we're going from Episode 5, and a good number from Episode 3, and, you know, probably some with a good dart throw from Episode 1.

When you're talking about that emotional horror, I was thinking especially about the way, throughout the show, everything had been edited to where much of the actual abuse was alluded to but never explicitly shown, and I was curious about that process. Was there anything that changed in the editing room as you were working through this to always be respectful in how it was presented while still capturing the emotional devastation of it at the same time?

GOLDSMAN: The only thing that we cut back on was the suicide. There's a version of that scene, which is about three seconds longer, and you'd be stunned what another three seconds can do in that scene. We were actually concerned about it being too triggering. It's horrific as it is. I was a little bit more inured to it in a weird way, having just sat with it and sat with it. But my cohort, I think correctly, our collaborators were like, “That's, at a certain point, unwatchable.” In terms of the particulars of Marlon's abuse of Danny, it was always disappearing into the darkness. I think that I wouldn't know how to show it. I wouldn't want to show it.

You know, some years ago, my wife died, and people would say to me, “I can't imagine,” and I would say, “Don’t. Please don’t.” I was asking them to do the opposite. We were asking to do the opposite. Imagine the most horrible thing, but I leave it to you and your mind to see where you need to go with that. Because for me, for us to impose that on you pictorially is violating. You don't want to violate and use as the excuse, “the conversation about violation.” So, you know, imagination allows you to pull up your stakes and move along before you're too stuck in it. Pictures don’t. We're compelled to keep staring.

Outside of all this, I'm very sorry for your loss.

GOLDSMAN: Oh, thanks. That’s very kind.

Of course. What I'm hearing is that you're saying there's this trust with an audience, that they are putting a lot of trust in you that at the end of this journey, there will be something not just rewarding in an entertainment sense, but emotionally fulfilling in some regard. When it comes to Danny and where we leave with him, where there is some resolution to what he has gone through, but there are also still points of pain that he is still working through, was it always that balance of open-endedness in some regards and resolution in others?

GOLDSMAN: Yes. One thing that was very important to me is that we were going to tell this story, which is grueling. It asks a lot of the audience, and I'm grateful for the audience members who have chosen to stick around and take it seriously because it's been seemingly quite impactful, certainly for people who have suffered from sexual abuse, people who have dissociative identity disorder, people who have trauma in their lives like that. The outpouring of positivity has been extraordinary and moving, and I hoped that would be the case. I think we all wanted to be helpful in that way of shining a light on these dark corners of what many of our lives are like.

Having said that, one thing that was vital to me because of the duration of the journey and its darkness, was that there would be hope at the end. So, you'll see that, sort of famously, this began with the wonderful Daniel Keyes’ book, The Minds of Billy Milligan. Everybody forgets, by the way, that Daniel Keyes also wrote this beautiful short story called Flowers for Algernon, which then became a wonderful movie called Charly, with Cliff Robertson, also about sort of the human mind and capability. You'll see, even on the screen, the source credit says “inspired by.” It doesn't even say “based on” anymore. This is a designation that actually is substantive, and it indicates a substantial deviation from source material. And fundamentally, the biggest reason—I mean, I had a bunch of reasons when I was first imagining a version of this, that I wanted it to steer away from, Billy's life—but one significant, and maybe the most significant reason was, when Daniel wrote the book, it seemed like it had a relatively happy ending, but it can then carry on with Billy's life. It becomes much more complex, and it's hard to know where that actually landed and what went on.

And also, there's something about the nature of his crimes that were a little bit less redeeming in the minds of a general or a popular audience, and I really wanted there to be hope. I felt like we do heal. And as you point out, we don't make the past go away, right? We carry it with us, but we can carry it less heavily. We can have some freedom and some liberation from all the things that are dragging with us all the time. So that, to me, it's called comfort, this reward, but it is the reward of, “Love can heal you and you can heal.” And to me, that is actually the most extraordinary message we can give, ever, in any kind of narrative object. So I wanted that happy-ish ending.

That balance is something that I want to ask about in a specific way. The paintings that opened each episode, I firstly wanted to ask, what was your involvement in that part of it? Because I was curious, are we meant to take those paintings as Danny's paintings that he has been using to process what happened now in the future, and we don't really know that until the very end? But then, of course, when you watch it back, everything makes sense. What was the experience there?

GOLDSMAN: The hope is that, actually, that runway actually gives you a little bit more of a sort of surprise hit of the management of pain through art that he has been doing because those are the images on easels at the end of [Episode] 10, and you sort of go, “Oh, he's really been working on this stuff!” This is told from a point looking backwards where he is working through that which happened to him through art, which is as viable a way of solving our internal problems as any.

I then want to give credit to the artist. What was the creative process of making all of those things that lead us into the show every episode?

GOLDSMAN: It was really the title house. We worked with a company, and we started talking back and forth, and they were moved by the scripts. Then they start seeing the cuts, and then they started building this. As the show went on, we ended up writing– Because we always wanted him painting at the end, but then we started to go, “Oh wait, these two things go hand in hand.” So it was a very organic process.

For you personally, because you're no stranger to working on a bunch of different shows, when you then step back from this and go to something like Star Trek, which obviously has emotional beats and deeper character moments, but is also an adventure story, is that healing for you? Is that your artistic healing from what are some pretty heavy themes?

GOLDSMAN: I mean, honestly, our ability to tell this story was healing for me. I carry with me, as we all do, and weirdly, almost everyone on this show had some story and some knocks that needed to be worked on. And so much of this story became my story—I don't have this dissociative identity disorder, clearly. But so, that was my healing. I think this object, if it abides, that's its job. So if we heal working on a thing– It's like the magic of if you are writing a page and you cry sincerely, the odds are the person reading it on the airplane will also cry. No idea why that is, but it kind of is truth. It's like magic. I do believe in the magic of if you tell a story and it's healing, it has a better chance of being healing for others. So for me, this was healing. Star Trek is just fun.

Yeah, they're probably the most polar opposite shows that you could imagine, but again, that's just a testament to having lots of different hats and range, and different ideas at the same time. When it came to talking with Tom Holland about this last episode, because a lot of it is just extended conversations, farewells to the people that he's come to know and that we've seen him with, maybe for the last time, what were your discussions like with him about approaching this closing emotional catharsis that still has these hints in his eyes that there are still complications that he's working through?

GOLDSMAN: I think if one watches the entirety of Tom's performance, and not on a little screen, but, you know, he's a movie actor. Again, when you start to hear people who watch the whole thing, and they talk about the shifts in the eyes or how extraordinary he is in an episode where he has four words, he took on this job with a seriousness and conviction that was extraordinary. This job was hard. And when I say hard, not only is the material very challenging, it's also a TV schedule. So you're shooting lots of these pages every day, and none of them are a break, right? There isn't “stop for the gag, for the fight,” like this is…you're playing it straight through. I think, as Tom has said, there were like 90 pages of just him and Amanda talking just in that room. So what happened was by the end, Tom understood Danny as well or better than all of us. So he brought to that ending so much more than the writing. I'm quite proud of the writing we all did, but what he did there is to understand the character in a way that conveys the truth of the shame and the loss and the sorrow and the mourning of that, which we will never have back. We can never have innocence back. We can never have our childhoods back. And there is in that young man—Tom—in his delivery, a real truth, an understanding of that truth, and that's because he had lived in Danny for months. We shot it relatively in sequence, so those were the last things we shot.

Especially in this present moment, what you were saying about the actor bringing something to the work, it's not just that they're reciting things. Because even if it's very well-written, it's still that the actor has to understand what comes between the words and what comes between the direction. Obviously, there's a lot going on that you have, and the world, but would you work with him again on something like this?

GOLDSMAN: I would work with Tom in a heartbeat. I would work with Tom on anything and everything he ever wanted to work with. He is not only as good as they come as an actor, and not only as responsible as they come and as talented as they come, he's a really good filmmaker. He stepped up to really produce with us on this, he really did. These things are this oxymoronic notion of collaborative art where you actually find a cohort, and you make a thing together that you hope is better than anything you could make alone. He certainly is first among equals on that list.

