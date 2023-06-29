An intriguing new case will reach Amanda Seyfried's desk in the upcoming sixth episode of the psychological thriller The Crowded Room. Apple TV+'s buzzy new series is inspired by Daniel Deyes’ 1981 novel, The Minds of Billy Milligan, and centers primarily on Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man arrested over his involvement in a shooting in 1979 New York. Seyfried co-stars as clinical psychologist Rya Goodwin who's tasked with getting to the bottom of his case. Collider can exclusively share a new clip that teases how she was first introduced to Danny's case.

The clip opens with students leaving after one of Rya's lectures when Detective Matty Dunne (Thomas Sadoski) sits down for a chat with her. She's not particularly eager to see him though. The pair had a brief fling and though it was a nice night, she wasn't ready for any sort of serious relationship so soon after a divorce. Matty swung by less because he couldn't take no for an answer, but because the police received a case that he believed was right up her alley involving multiple counts of attempted homicide. There's something peculiar about the case that made Matty decide to bring it to Rya, even if she doesn't fully trust that the file was his sole purpose for meeting with her again.

Much of The Crowded Room centers on the interviews between Rya and Danny as the troubled young man tries to piece together how he ended up involved in the fateful shooting. Though the series tells a different story than its inspiration, it does confront similar themes of mental health as Danny slowly unravels his past to show a troubled upbringing that greatly affected who he grew up to become. Over the course of ten episodes, he comes to terms with the key events of his life that lead him to a life-changing conclusion all as Rya tries to solve the mystery of who's truly responsible. As Seyfried told Collider's own Steve Weintraub, the two share "a profound bond" that grows throughout their time together and ultimately helps them both.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED:

'The Crowded Room' Review: Tom Holland Shows He's More Than Spider-Man in Middling Mystery Series

Who Else Is Involved in The Crowded Room?

The Crowded Room was easily one of the most anticipated projects to crop up on Apple TV+'s slate due to the incredible amount of talent on board. Holland, for his part, pushed himself to his limits to play Danny Sullivan to the point where he recently decided to take a year off of acting to recover mentally from the experience. Despite the challenges of starring and producing, he still told Weintraub in another interview that the miniseries would be his first recommendation to those who are unfamiliar with his work, calling the hurdles he overcame for the show rewarding.

Aside from Holland and Seyfried, The Crowded Room features Emmy Rossum, Will Chase, Lior Raz, and Sasha Lane among its starry ensemble. Sadoski is one of the series' several guest stars, joining Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, and Zachary Golinger. Academy Award-winning A Beautiful Mind writer Akiva Goldsman created the series with Henrietta Ashworth, Jessica Ashworth, Suzanne Heathcote, Cortney Norris, and Gregory Lessans joining him as writers. Kornél Mundruczó, Mona Fastvold, Brady Corbet, and Alan Taylor are the individual directors for the ten episodes of the miniseries.

The Crowded Room airs Episode 6, titled "Rya," on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 30. Per the synopsis, the episode will center on Rya as she "puts her career on the line to investigate a radical new theory." Check out the exclusive clip below.