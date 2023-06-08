After playing Spider-Man in the MCU, Tom Holland is stepping into a challenging new role as the primary suspect in a brutal shooting in The Crowded Room. Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of A Beautiful Mind, is the creator behind the Apple TV + series, which will follow Holland's character as he unravels dark secrets about his past that are directly tied to the tragic case he is being charged for. The first three episodes of the true-crime project will arrive on the streaming platform on June 9, with the remaining ones premiering every week. Before bingeing the series and unveiling all of its twists and turns, here is a detailed guide to all the cast members and characters in the show.

Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan

Danny Sullivan is the protagonist of The Crowded Room and the character is arrested for his involvement in a 1970s tragic shooting. Throughout the series, Danny's troublesome upbringing comes to light to show the demons he has been battling and how they are tied to the incident he is blamed for orchestrating. The character is loosely based on the real-life figure Billy Milligan, the first person in the U.S. who was acquitted of a crime for being diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (D.I.D).

Despite starring in other dramatic roles in films such as Cherry and The Devil All the Time, it is hard to envision Tom Holland without the superhero suit as the latest Peter Parker in the MCU. The Crowded Room is another far from light-hearted project that Holland participates in. The series also marks his debut as the lead in a TV project. Holland's previous TV credit was Gregory Cromwell in the BBC miniseries Wolf Hall. The actor is also an executive producer in the Apple TV + series.

In an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Holland opened up about his experience delving into the character of Danny Sullivan while also having to produce the series:

"I mean, yeah, you're right. It's a tough ask, and I didn't take that new responsibility lightly, I was very involved. I was very hands-on. I wanted to be as involved as they would allow me to be, and it was tough, it required a lot of focus. It meant that my days were longer and my nights were shorter, and it was tough, but it was so rewarding. I really do think I've left my mark on this show. I'm proud of the stuff that I've done as a producer, I'm proud of what I stood up for, and I'm just really excited for the fans to see it."

Amanda Seyfried as Rya

Rya is an interrogator in charge of the case, and it is of utmost importance to her that she can uncover whether Danny is or isn't guilty of planning the shooting. Her drive to find out the truth comes in handy when the police are only interested in shutting down the case without any further investigation.

From Mamma Mia to Mean Girls, Amanda Seyfried isn't afraid to embark on a wide range of projects. Before starring in The Crowded Room, the actress wowed audiences with her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. The role led her to receive an Emmy Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Golden Globe Award. She was also previously nominated for an Academy Award for playing Marion Davies in David Fincher's Mank.

Emmy Rossum as Candy

Candy is Danny's mother, and she tries as much as possible to help him navigate his disorder. Despite her best intentions, Candy falls for a violent man who is responsible for inflicting a lot of the trauma that Danny still carries from his childhood.

Emmy Rossum is primarily known for playing Fiona Gallagher in the American remake of Shameless. She was also recognized for her prestigious performance in the cinematic version of The Phantom of the Opera, even receiving a Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actress. Surprisingly, Rossum plays Holland's mother in The Crowded Room, despite the actors only having a 10-year age gap. Aside from her onscreen contributions, the actress is also a musician with two full-length albums and one EP under her belt.

Will Chase as Marlin Reid

Broadway star Will Chase plays Marlin Reid, Danny's abusive stepfather. This is the second time that Chase tackles a controlling parent onscreen, the first time being Neil Hargrove, Billy's father in Stranger Things. The actor also starred in other mainstream TV projects, such as Nashville, Time After Time, and Dopesick.

Lior Raz as Yitzak

Yitzak is Danny's homeowner and close friend, oftentimes comforting the protagonist whenever he is picked on.

Lior Raz plays the character in The Crowded Room, and he is known for his previous roles in two Netflix original series from Israel: Fauda and Hit and Run. The actor also starred opposite Ryan Reynolds and Mélanie Laurent in Michael Bay's 6 Underground.

Sasha Lane as Ariana

Ariana is Danny's best friend and was one of the people present in the shooting. She is a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to finding out what happened at the crime scene.

Sasha Lane is a prominent young actress, having starred in Loki and the Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel, Conversation with Friends. Prior to these two major TV credits, Lane made her film debut in American Honey, starring opposite Shia LaBeouf and Riley Keough.

Christopher Abbott as Stan Camisa

Christopher Abbott plays Stan Camisa, Danny's lawyer. The actor had his breakthrough onscreen as Charlie Dattolo in the HBO series Girls, starring opposite Lena Dunham and Allison Williams. Since then, he has starred in the first season of The Sinner, A Most Violent Year, and Catch-22. Abbott recently played the lead in the psychological thriller Sanctuary, alongside Margaret Qualley.

Other actors that are part of The Crowded Room's cast are Jason Isaacs as Jack Lamb, Emma Laird as Isabel, Zachary Golinger as Young Danny Sullivan, Thomas Sadoski as Matty Dunne, Levon Hawke as Jonny, Laila Robins as Susie, Henry Zaga as Philip, Sam Vartholomeos as Mike, and Henry Eikenberry as Doug.