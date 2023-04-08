The human psyche and behavior is a subject that has always fascinated and thrilled people and that’s why so many people are drawn to psychological thrillers. They often explore themes of fear, paranoia, and mental manipulation, leaving audiences questioning their perceptions of reality. From the critically acclaimed Mindhunter exploring the psyche of serial killers through interviews with FBI agents, to the award-winning Black Mirror delving into the dark and unsettling effects of technology on society and individuals; these shows have artfully combined elements of science fiction, drama, and horror to create a suspenseful and psychologically intense atmosphere as they explore the complexities of human behavior and the human psyche, leaving viewers with an experience that is both thrilling and intellectually stimulating.

Apple TV+ knows the demand and is soon coming with a psychological thriller - The Crowded Room, created by the Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind). The limited series is much anticipated by fans who are not only looking forward to seeing their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man actor in a unique role but also to delving deeper into the mystery behind the shocking crime that makes up the narrative of the drama series. Keep reading below to find out everything you need to know about The Crowded Room.

When And Where Is The Crowded Room Releasing?

On April 3, 2023, Apple TV+ released the first look photos of The Crowded Room and announced the global premiere date. The 10-episodic series is all set to debut on June 9, 2023, with the first three episodes airing on the debut date, followed by a weekly release of a new episode every Friday until July 28. The limited series premiers only 8 days after the finale of the much-loved and cherished Apple TV+ production - Ted Lasso, and while there is no similarity in the genre or the narrative of the two series, people will look for an equally engaging alternative and The Crowded Room can prove to be a great distraction.

Is There a Trailer for The Crowded Room?

Unfortunately, there hasn't yet been a full trailer for the series. Given that the show's filming wrapped on September 28, 2022, and the release date is fast approaching, we can expect a trailer to drop by any day now. Whenever that happens, we’ll keep you updated!

Who Is in the Cast of The Crowded Room?

The Crowded Room features complex, multidimensional characters, allowing for a greater exploration of the human condition and our inherent flaws and vulnerabilities. Starring in the role of Danny Sullivan, we have the charismatic Tom Holland donning the persona of the mysterious Danny, who is loosely based on Billy Milligan from Daniel Keyes' 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan. Tom Holland is a beloved actor whose breakout role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe solidified his place as a rising star in Hollywood, and he has since starred in several popular films, including The Impossible, In the Heart of the Sea, The Current War, Cherry, and Uncharted.

Joining him is the beloved star, Amanda Seyfried in the role of Rya Goodwin, a clinical psychologist who sets out to interview Danny to explore the truth and realities behind the event, with this particular case being described as the most challenging of her career. Amanda Seyfried is a name that needs no introduction with the actress having a diverse range of roles under her belt. From playing the hilarious and iconic Karen Smith in Mean Girls to the beloved Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Seyfried has proven herself to be a talented and versatile performer.

Renowned actress Emmy Rossum plays Candy Sullivan, Danny's mother. Rossum has been captivating audiences since she was a child. With a talent for both acting and music, she has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her powerful performances in movies and shows such as Mystic River, The Phantom of the Opera, and Shameless.

The rest of the cast includes Sasha Lane (Loki) as Ariana - Danny’s closest friend, who, along with him, wants retribution for their struggles in the past; Christopher Abbott (Possessor) as Stan - a war veteran and Danny's lawyer who is still dealing with the trauma of his life's experiences, Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown) as Isabel - a high school friend of Danny who sees his potential and capabilities more keenly than others. They are joined by Will Chase (Dopesick) as Marlin Reid, Zachary Golinger (A Quiet Place Part II) as Young Danny Sullivan, Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise) as Jack Lamb, Lior Raz (6 Underground) as Yitzhak, Henry Eikenberry (Euphoria) as Doug, Henry Zaga (The New Mutants) as Philip, Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom) as Matty Dunne, Laila Robins (Planes, Trains & Automobiles) as Susie, Sam Vartholomeos (Bridge and Tunnel) as Mike, and newcomer Levon Hawke as Jonny.

What Is The Crowded Room About?

Image via Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ drama is a captivating story that draws inspiration from Daniel Keyes' 1981 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan. The novel tells the true story of a man named Billy Milligan, who was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

The new miniseries will explore similar themes but differs from the source material in the way that it tells the gripping story of the fictional Danny Sullivan, a man whose life takes a dramatic turn after he is arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. Danny's life is explored through a series of interviews with the curious interrogator Rya Goodwin. As Danny shares his life story with Rya and the audience, he slowly unveils the mysterious events that led him to the fateful incident. With each revelation, the story takes on an increasingly tense and emotional tone, as Danny confronts his past and the events that brought him to this point. Through his retrospective examination of his life, Danny begins to reckon with pivotal moments that have defined him and ultimately leads him to uncover a life-altering revelation.

The series promises to be a deeply compelling exploration of the human experience, delving into themes of trauma, redemption, and self-discovery. As Danny shares his story, viewers will be drawn into a world of intrigue and suspense, as they watch his past unfold before their eyes. With powerful performances from Holland and Seyfried, The Crowded Room is sure to be a tour de force in the world of television drama, capturing the imagination of audiences around the world.

Here is the official synopsis:

“A psychological thriller set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979, when a young man is arrested for a shocking crime—and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.’’

The project was initially being developed as a film and back in early 2015, it was announced that Leonardo DiCaprio would produce and star in the main role. Back in 1997, James Cameron was attached to direct the film version with John Cusack playing the lead role.

Who Is Making The Crowded Room?

Image via Apple TV+

Apple Studios and New Regency have partnered to produce The Crowded Room, with executive producer Akiva Goldsman leading the charge through his Weed Road Productions banner. The show is also produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions, as well as New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer. Apart from starring in the series, Tom Holland also takes the role of an executive producer. The pilot and several episodes are directed by Kornél Mundruczó (Pieces of a Woman), who also serves as an executive producer for the series. The other series directors are Mona Fastvold (The World to Come), Brady Corbet (Vox Lux), and Alan Taylor (The Many Saints of Newark). Writers for the first season include Akiva Goldsman, Henrietta Ashworth (Killing Eve), Jessica Ashworth (Killing Eve), Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead), Cortney Norris (Altered Carbon), and Gregory Lessans (Back to the Outback).