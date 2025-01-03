Tom Holland is a bonafide movie star. His film career as Peter Parker/Spider-Man was a massive success when he was cast in the fan-favorite role. He became a household name internationally, working on several Marvel and other film projects. In his first television role, Holland reteamed with Apple TV+ after working together on Cherry for a mystery thriller series, The Crowded Room.

Holland played Danny, a character with Dissociative Identity Disorder who goes through some of the worst things someone can go through. By his admission, the role wrecked himbecause of how emotionally demanding it was. In a new interview with Men's Health about his new sober and fit chapter in life, the actor opened up about another aspect of the show that tested him. Having multiple duties playing various characters and being a producer, the actor revealed that working on the set was not a great experience. He talked about the constant fracas on the show's set, saying,

“There was quite a lot of animosity on that set. It was not a very harmonious place, and there was a lot of arguing and butting heads."

'The Crowded Room' Was Not Well-Received

Image via Apple TV+

To add insult to injury, the show received negative reviews from critics, currently sitting at a meager 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score was much better, but given that critic scores came out early, it took a toll on him. "It was a kick in the teeth. Rolling over, looking up the reviews, and then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Wow. That’s a bad review.’ Sometimes there’s a redeeming quality in there. There was nothing," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter of the underwhelming reception of the show.

Collider's Chase Hutchinson noted Holland's masterful performance, but critical issues like an open secret of a mystery that was central to the show did it a disservice. "When you're five steps ahead of where the characters are, and the series continually attempts to pretend that we might not know where all this is going, any investment in what is happening becomes frayed," he wrote, echoing critic consensus which noted the exceptional performances but very flawed execution.

The Crowded Room is based on Daniel Keyes' novel of the same name. It stars Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Lior Raz, Emmy Rossum, Christopher Abbott, Zachary Golinger, Jason Isaacs, and Carmen Ejogo.

All ten episodes of the limited series are available to stream on Apple TV+.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+