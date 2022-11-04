Depicting the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix’s The Crown is a historical drama series that has been widely praised for its attention to detail. Balancing historical accuracy and real-world events while embellishing it in drama, The Crown has offered a unique insight into the life of the royal family throughout the decades that would otherwise go unseen.

As The Crown succeeds in revealing the trials and tribulations experienced by the British Royalty, it depicts Queen Elizabeth II as a hardened and resilient character deserving of the throne. However, these characters likewise exist in the realms of fantasy; fictional royalty who have ascended to the throne, and wield their full power - for good and for evil.

‘The Princess Diaries’ (2001) - Mia Thermopolis

When her estranged grandmother pays an unexpected visit after the death of her father, Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) learns that she is the heir to the throne, as Princess of Genovia.

Garry Marshall’s iconic Disney film, The Princess Diaries is an awkward teenager’s coming-of-age tale with some fantasy flair. Although under the tutelage of her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), there are certain behaviors Mia can’t change. She’s socially awkward and clumsy, which makes her a very relatable and genuine royal figure that is rarely seen.

‘Shrek’ (2001) - Princess Fiona

Shrek (Mike Myers) is on a mission to rescue a gorgeous princess from the clutches of a fire-breathing dragon but what he comes to find is far from the typical princess.

DreamWorks’ Shrek parodies other fairy tales and classic Disney films to create a moving story about not judging a book by its cover. Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) is far from a damsel in distress - she can fight for herself, she burps, and by night she transforms into an ogre. Princess Fiona proves there is more to royalty than beauty, and champions the power of being yourself.

‘Star Wars: Original Trilogy’ (1977-1983) - Princess Leia

After being adopted into the House of Organa, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) was raised as part of the Alderaanian royal family. Although related by blood to her father from the dark side Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Princess Leia’s upbringing forged her into a headstrong member of royalty devoted to restoring democracy and opposing authoritarian regimes.

As a science-fiction princess in George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy, Leia is a badass who can wield a blaster just as much as she can bring peace to a planet. Perfectly balancing the ability to be both rebellious and caring, Princess Leia proves the intelligence, determination, and passion that goes behind royal duties.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (2005-2008) - Princess Azula

Zuko’s (Dante Basco) younger sister, Princess Azula of the Fire Nation (Grey DeLisle), is a cutthroat villain from Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender. As a firebending prodigy obsessed with power, coupled with her skilled strategic thinking, Azula is an outmatched villainous princess.

Not all princesses strive for goodness, as proven by Azula and her mission to not only capture the Avatar, but to humiliate her older brother in the process. Her intelligence and power makes her a figure to be feared, but at the same time her character is so incredibly cool and calculating its impossible not to admire her authority and grandiose control she wields.

‘Game of Thrones’ (2011-2019) - Queen Cersei

While many noble family houses are competing for the Iron Throne, none reigned with as much power and prestige as Queen Cersei (Lena Headey). Over the eight seasons of Game of Thrones, Cersei went from the perfect self-centered ruler to a ruthless, cold, and cunning character after being subjected to the walk of atonement.

Cersei is a clear example of resilient royalty who against all odds, maintain a degree of power and learns to wield it for their own benefit. After her iconic long golden hair is hacked off, and she is shamed by the people of King’s Landing, instead of retreating into submission Cersei fights back stronger than ever. Hardened by her experiences, Cersei proves to be an image of royalty that will not easily give up the throne.

‘Alice in Wonderland’ (2010) - Red Queen

From the hauntingly creative mind of Tim Burton, Alice in Wonderland is a dark and twisted adaptation of the beloved children’s tale. As Alice (Mia Wasikowska) finds herself in the magical world of Wonderland, she encounters an ensemble of strange characters, but none are quite as powerfully bizarre as The Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter).

With her comically large head disproportionate to her small body, The Red Queen is a tyrannical ruler with a bloodthirsty personality who sentences her subjects to be beheaded even for the slightest wrong-doing. Compelled by her spoiled attitude and paranoia, the merciless Red Queen is a fictional royal character you wouldn’t want to cross.

‘The Owl House’ (2020 -) - King

Not all childish rulers are evil. Set on the Boiling Isles in the terrifyingly mystical world of the Demon Realm, The Owl House features a variety of horrific characters - witches, demons, and monsters. King (Alex Hirsh) is a young titan and supposed “King of Demons,” who uses his cuteness to disarm his opponents.

While most demons and titans are dangerous and colossal beings, King is a friendly yet feisty little ball of terror who acts like a monarch in the most adorable ways possible. With his beloved paper “Burger Queen” crown, his minion army of stuffed toys, and his tremendous love for his family - King is the sort of royalty who makes up for his chaos with his cuteness.

‘Enchanted’ (2007) - Princess Giselle

When Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) is banished from her magical, musical, animated land of Andalasia, she finds herself in the gritty reality of modern-day Manhattan. Away from the comfort and “happily ever after” of her fantasy home, Giselle is confronted by the harsh reality of human life.

Kevin Lima’s Enchanted is a cleverly creative self-parody and homage to the many Disney animated films that came before it. Unlike the classic Disney princesses who are grounded in their historical settings, Giselle shines in her ability to adapt and make change. With her unrelenting optimism and ability to see the good in everyone, Princess Giselle had the impossible feat of making New York City a little brighter.

‘Black Panther’ (2018) - King T'Challa

While kings and royalty are familiar figures in the realms of fantasy, Black Panther proves that these characters can also have their place in superhero stories. With their technologically advanced kingdom, as king of Wakanda, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is a vision of the future of royalty.

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther explores T’Challa’s ascension to the throne, and forges him as a respectful and powerful leader who fights for the good of his country. As his character is shown to be torn between honoring Wakandan traditions and helping the wider world, Black Panther’s glimpse into royalty brings a diplomatic voice of reason into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King’ (2003) - Aragorn, King of Gondor

At the conclusion of the epic trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King sees Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) restore his rightful place on the throne as the King of Gondor. After proving himself across the three films to be a strong leader even before his official royal title, Aragorn is an image of honorable nobility.

Known for his encouraging speeches when almost all hope is lost and his value of fellowship, Aragorn is a royal character who proves that having power isn’t just from strength on the battlefield, but also can be found in the power of friendship.

