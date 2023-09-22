Some fans of the period piece may be more interested in fanciful works of romantic fiction than anything based on true events, decrying the by-the-numbers approach many biopics and historical films embrace. However, Netflix's The Crown is far more than just a textbook reinterpretation of history. The biographical history of the English Royal Family's various members is packed with scandals, controversies, affairs, and emotional breakdowns, all of which make for richly entertaining television.

The Crown is the perfect series for history buffs, whose interests might veer toward seeing these seminal events brought to life, and curious newcomers fascinated by the luxury and mystique surrounding the Royal Family. The show has several unforgettable episodes, but a few stand out each season. Whether because of their fateful retelling of major events, unforgettable performances, lush production values, or a healthy mix of all, these episodes are the best from each season of The Crown.

"Hyde Park Corner"

Season 1, Episode 2 (2016)

Netflix

The Crown's first season does a splendid and admirable job of turning Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) into a compelling character before she is named her nation's next ruler. Like any young protagonist, Foy's interpretation of Elizabeth is still finding her footing as a young woman and considering what prospects lie ahead in the wake of her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith).

RELATED: Every Season of 'The Crown', Ranked

However, Elizabeth's reality comes crashing down in the episode "Hyde Park Corner." The plot sees her learning the tragic news that her father, King George VI (Jared Harris), has passed away, leaving her next in line to inherit the throne. It's heartbreaking to watch a grieving young daughter forced to make so many critical decisions about her nation's future in the immediate aftermath of her father's death. "Hyde Park Corner" also includes one of the show's most iconic sequences, in which Queen Mary, played by the mighty Eileen Atkins, prepares Elizabeth for the hard and stoic role that awaits her.

"Dear Mrs. Kennedy"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2017)

Netflix

Netflix's acclaimed series primarily focuses on events relating to the British Royal Family and the nation's history. However, showrunner Peter Morgan did take the occasional and much-appreciated chance to explore the US' radical political developments throughout the 20th century. The second season explored the "American Camelot" when Elizabeth hosts an extravagant dinner party at Buckingham Palace with US President John F. Kennedy (Dexter's Michael C. Hall) and his First Lady, Jackie (Jodi Balfour).

It's interesting to see a British perspective on historical figures so deeply ingrained in American pop culture - the Kennedys were truly larger-than-life. Hall distinguishes himself from other versions of JFK on screen with his more reserved performance. Meanwhile, Balfour's interpretation of the nation's most famous First Lady is far less endearing than the more emotional performances from Natalie Portman in Jackie or Jeanne Tripplehorn in Grey Gardens. The dynamic between Elizabeth and Jackie is the episode's motor, with Foy and Balfour creating a fascinating tête-à-tête that will keep audiences on edge.

"Aberfan"

Season 3, Episode 3 (2019)

The third season featured a jump in the timeline several years later, with Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies inheriting the roles of Elizabeth and Philip. While Colman's interpretation of the Queen isn't as young and naive as the more empathetic version of the late ruler that Foy brought to life, she showed her emotional qualities in the devastating episode "Aberfan." The episode detailed the Royal Family's reaction to the horrific tragedy in the Welsh village of Aberfan, where a deadly mudslide nearly destroyed an entire community, killing 116 children and 28 adults trapped inside an elementary school.

RELATED: 10 Most Prestigious Netflix Dramas

"Aberfan" avoids a sensationalist approach, opting for a taught, reserved depiction of such a significant event that pays respect to the real victims of the crisis. Much of the plot revolves around the government's and the Queen's seemingly cold reaction to the disaster, reinforcing The Crown's themes of duty versus emotion. Colman delivers a masterclass in acting, particularly in the episode's last haunting seconds.

"48:1"

Season 4, Episode 8 (2020)

Netflix

The fourth season of The Crown proved its best installment to date. The expanded roles of Josh O'Connor and Emerald Fennell as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the introduction of Emma Corrin's Princess Diana helped revitalize the series with the same sort of youthful presence that Smith and Foy had added to the first few seasons. The season also brought Margaret Thatcher, played by a bravura Gillian Anderson, whose combative dynamic with Colman's Queen Elizabeth was among the season's best aspects.

"48:1" veers from the season's relationship drama to focus on the political side. It features the most significant conflict between Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth, a battle of wits over imposing economic sanctions on apartheid South Africa. The episode is tense, riveting, and insightful, presenting Thatcher and Elizabeth at their most ruthless and allowing Anderson and Colman to deliver fierce, commanding performances. "48:1" isn't afraid to show the characters' ugliest sides and, in a rare turn for the show, casts the Queen in a somewhat negative light. The Crown is among Netflix's best political series, and "48:1" is a perfect example of why.

"Annus Horriblis"

Season 5, Episode 4 (2022)

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, the fifth season of The Crown was its weakest. Although the scandal of Prince Charles' (Dominic West) divorce from Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) is very compelling, these events have been covered so elaborately by the media in real time that there weren't as many buried secrets for The Crown to unearth. Since viewers did not need a refresher on what happened, the season's strongest moments were those where it explored the metaphorical decline in the Royal Family's prominence in British society.

This is most evident in the episode "Annus Horribilis," which features the striking image of Windsor Palace burning to the ground due to an unexpected fire. Imelda Staunton proved she was just as worthy of playing Elizabeth as Foy and Colman during an emotional monologue near the episode's end. Staunton captures the perfect blend of heartbreak, concern, and resolve as the Queen recounts the series of heartbreaking tragedies that the Royal Family suffered in 1992. It's a powerful scene that reminds audiences why she's among her generation's finest Thespians, making her Emmy snub all the more puzzling.

NEXT: The 15 Best Netflix Characters, Ranked