The Crown is one of the best drama shows of the 21st century, and certainly one of the strongest programs that Netflix has ever released. While the streaming service has primarily focused its efforts on making genre shows like Stranger Things, The Witcher, and Dark, The Crown proved to be an exciting history lesson that examined the outstanding legacy of the British Royal Family as it interacted with some of the most significant events of the last century.

Like most great shows, The Crown fluctuated dramatically in terms of quality, with most fans agreeing that the last two seasons were a fairly significant step down in terms of quality. That being said, earlier episodes standout for being incisive, entertaining, and surprisingly thought-provoking, as they managed to somehow make the family of royals into relatable characters. Here are the ten best episodes of The Crown, ranked.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Crown Release Date 2016 - 2022 Writers Peter Morgan Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

10 "Dear Mrs. Kennedy"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2017)