It is unquestionable that Netflix was a pioneer in streaming services and original series production, and how significantly that strategy has influenced how people view movies today. Since Netflix is the industry leader and was the first to experiment with new genres and narrative techniques, the site regularly updates with a ton of excellent shows published every year.

In addition to offering excellent material, graphics, and music, Netflix's original shows also delight viewers by covering popular and anticipated topics like the British Royal, video game adaptations, and fantasy series set in the 1980s. All of these programs have created a popular culture that is transforming the film industry as well as viewers' preferences, starting with Netflix’s most prestigious dramas.

'The Crown' (2016 - )

The Crown, now in its fifth season, is a historical drama television series that depicts both the best and worst of British royalty. It is largely a fictionalized account of Queen Elizabeth II's reign from the time she married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 to the beginning of the twenty-first century.

The Crown won 21 Emmys for its flawless production, superb acting, and clever writing during its runtime, yet the show still receives backlash claiming that some of its fabricated components are disrespectful to the real British Royal Family. Even though The Crown depicts such an enclosed world of a family which is meant to represent a whole nation, each actor manages to reflect a different aspect of why the story resonates.

'Stranger Things' (2016 - )

Stranger Things, a nostalgic sci-fi/horror TV series, is mostly set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and revolves around a multitude of mysteries and supernatural occurrences that happen there and how they affect a cast of young and adult characters.

Stranger Things has become a full-fledged cultural force with 12 Emmys and 94 wins across various award events after the first season debuted on Netflix in 2016. It is also one of Netflix’s flagship series which received praise from critics for its homages to 1980s movies and has generated record viewership on the streaming service. The Duffer Brothers maintain the passion and appeal that made the program such a sensation in the first place while adding enough aspects to appeal to viewers of all ages throughout its 4-season runtime.

'Squid Game' (2021 - )

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama TV series that combines a battle royale-style competition with The Hunger Games. The show centers on a competition in which 456 participants, all of whom are experiencing extreme financial difficulties, put their lives in danger by participating in a series of dangerous children's activities in an effort to win a prize worth ₩45.6 billion (US$35 million).

The show is one of the most watched shows on Netflix, topping the charts in 94 countries in only the first four weeks of release. Squid Game has won numerous accolades as well, including a whopping six Emmys, making it the first non-English language production to do so. It's a magnificent show that genuinely revolutionized the rules of storytelling, one that should be experienced rather than studied or analyzed because it will linger in one's memory for a very long time.

'Money Heist' (2017 - 2021)

Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de Papel) is a Spanish heist crime thriller TV series that is based in Madrid and follows a man known only as “Professor” as he gathers a group of eight people to carry out a daring scheme that entails breaking into the Royal Mint of Spain and making off with €984 million.

The show won numerous accolades, including the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, and drew praise from critics for its complex plot, character conflicts, direction, and attempt to revolutionize Spanish television. Moreover, the reason it appeals to so many viewers is that movie incorporates all the favored components, including romance, drama, and action, all of which take place in the midst of the chaos.

'Bridgerton' (2020 - )

Bridgerton is a period romantic TV series based on Julia Quinn’s novels of the same name. It is set in England during the Regency era and centers on the wealthy Bridgerton family as they navigate romance, marriage, and intrigues.

As one of the most popular Netflix original programs, the series as a whole offered the romance genre its very own cinematic universe with the female viewpoint at the forefront. Additionally, the program won two Emmys and several accolades for its superb acting, writing, directing, and costumes over the course of its 2 seasons. The show is also a huge economic success as well as a fantastic entertainment getaway from the present world thanks to its elevated diversified ensemble, appealing and engaging characters, as well as fascinating intimate sequences.

'Inventing Anna' (2022)

Inventing Anna is a drama miniseries inspired by the life of Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born German con artist, and fraudster, and Jessica Pressler’s article from New York magazine headlined “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People.” The series follows Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky), the fictional counterpart of Pressler as she interviews Anna Delvey about her life story before being arrested.

With Julia Garner, an Emmy winner, portraying the titular character with such charm, elegance, and humor, Inventing Anna is a joyful, suspenseful, and immensely captivating journey. The show swiftly rose to the top of the most intriguing television programs of the year 2022 so far, playing perfectly into fans’ shared interest in rumors and controversy with such delicacy and excitement.

'The Witcher' (2019 - )

The Witcher, which is based on Polish fantasy literature of the same name that became widely known after a successful video game adaptation, follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a mutant "witcher" who kills monsters for a living.

Because it is based on a well-known and adored series, the program already has a strong fan base before it launches in 2019. Later on, the show also received recognition on its own and was nominated for Emmys along with numerous accolades for its outstanding cast performances, flexible and innovative adaptation, and non-linear storytelling. Before the release of Bridgerton and Squid Game, The Witcher remained Netflix’s most-watched original series for 28 days of debut.

'The Queen’s Gambit' (2020)

The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age period drama miniseries that is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name. The show centers on fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), who battles drug and alcohol addiction as she rises to the top of the game.

After four weeks of release, the show had surpassed all other Netflix programs in 63 nations as the most popular scripted miniseries. The series got favorable reviews, with Taylor-Joy’s outstanding performance, cinematography, and production qualities receiving particular attention. Additionally, the chess community praised The Queen’s Gambit for accurately portraying competitive play, and evidence points to a rise in interest in the game among the general public after the show. Ultimately, it was awarded 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, making it the first streaming service program to take home the prize in that category.

'Sex Education' (2019 - )

Sex Education is a British comedy-drama TV series that chronicles the lives of the fictional Moordale Secondary School's pupils, staff, and parents as they deal with various personal struggles, frequently involving sexual intimacy.

For its ensemble cast, writing, directing, production qualities, and mature handling of its subjects, Sex Education has won praise from not only the critics but also moviegoers. With over 40 million viewers streaming the first season following its premiere, the show has been a success with viewers. The show maintained an even distribution of screen time for its ensemble cast over the course of its three seasons while also giving viewers enough details to establish their interest and curiosity in the subject that created its fame.

'Arcane'(2021 - )

Arcane is a streaming cartoon action-adventure TV show that takes place in the utopian city of Piltover and follows two sisters Vi and Jinx as they find themselves on opposing sides of a rising war over divergent convictions and arcane technologies.

With its strong visual aesthetic, infinitely fascinating characters, captivating plot, and distinctive setting, Arcane manages to not only escape the curse of video game adaptation but has also quickly established itself as essential viewing for any League of Legends players and cinephiles. Within a week of its debut, it also broke the record for Netflix's highest-rated series to date. The program has received multiple accolades, including four Emmys.

