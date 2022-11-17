One of the most interesting themes that The Crown has addressed in its five seasons is the complex relationship that the Royal Family has with Great Britain’s political body. The Royal Family has little actual political power, but they have the ability to significantly impact the electorate and change public opinion. Is the reverence for ceremonial duties a culturally defining element of Great Britain’s legacy, or is it an antiquated tradition that should be cast aside? That’s a question that each season of The Crown has addressed in its own way.

Since Queen Elizabeth’s reign was the longest of any British monarch (and the longest of any female leader in history), she experienced significant changes in the world’s political climate. The Crown has brought to life some of Great Britain’s most significant Prime Ministers, and it’s also shined a spotlight on some of the leaders that aren’t remembered as fondly. While Peter Morgan has largely focused on the family drama at the heart of The Crown, he’s also been keen to show political intrigue.

Some seasons have done a better job than others in terms of showing the dynamic between these two distinct leadership bodies. Regardless of these Prime Ministers’ political positions, it’s interesting to see how they interact with the Queen. Here is every Prime Minister performance on The Crown, ranked.

8. Clement Attlee (Simon Chandler)

The first season of The Crown partly focuses on the relationship that King George VI (Jared Harris) has with Winston Churchill (John Lithgow), as they both reflect on their long history together. While it’s important to show how Great Britain has evolved since World War II, there’s so much to deal with once the King passes that the political elements aren’t as prominent. Simon Chandler delivers a dutiful, but not very memorable performance as the Prime Minister that both the series and history tend to forget.

Clement Attlee plays a slightly more significant role in the episode “Smoke and Mirrors,” where Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) has her televised coronation. It’s interesting to see how Attlee adjusts to the first female monarch (and the first coronation broadcast on TV), but much like in real life, he remains in the shadow of Churchill.

7. Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel)

One of the interesting questions that Season 6 of The Crown will have to address is the death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). Not only is this a shocking moment in history, but it's one that Morgan already covered in his Academy Award-winning screenplay for The Queen, which featured a terrific performance by Michael Sheen as Tony Blair, and The Crown’s Bertie Carvel can’t help but suffer in comparison.

Blair appears at the end of Season 5 after a progressive wave sweeps the nation in the wake of the “Dianagate” controversy. It was important to show how both the country and the Royal Family are adjusting to a modern Great Britain, and a critical conversation between Blair and Prince Charles (Dominic West) sheds a spotlight on this theme. In all likelihood, Carvel’s performance will move up in the rankings if Season 6 delivers on the dramatic promise that Blair’s role in history provides.

6. Harold Macmillan (Anton Lesser)

Andor's Anton Lesser appears in a recurring role in Season 2 as Queen Elizabeth’s (Claire Foy) third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan. Without the mentorship of Churchill and in the wake of Prince Philip’s travels, Elizabeth is forced to adjust to the political intrigue of the Cold War. Lesser does a great job at showing how the government asks for the help of the Royal Family during several critical conflicts, including the Suez Canal in “Misadventure” and the abolishment of monarchs in “Marionettes.”

Lesser plays a major role in one of The Crown’s most infuriating episodes. “Vergangenheit” shows the links that Edward VIII, Duke of Windsor (Alex Jennings) had to the Nazi party, and Macmillan is forced to reveal these sordid secrets to the Queen. It’s also evident that the role of Prime Minister is just as taxing as the monarchy, as Macmillan deals with his wife’s affairs and reigns for health reasons.

5. Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins)

Prior to his death, an older Churchill admits to Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) that he has always had suspicions about the new Prime Minister, Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins). This is a great way of setting up the one Prime Minister who is a bit of a buffoon. While Colman is a great dramatist, she also has a sharp sense of humor, and it’s funny to see her rebuff Wilson’s malapropisms. However, Wilson does play a significant role in some of the major crises in Season 3, including the devaluing of the pound in “Coup” and the “Aberfan” disaster.

Watkins does a great job at showing how desperate the government is to receive the Royal Family’s assistance; he’s forced to ask for the Queen’s help in negotiation with U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson for a financial bailout. He shows his utter shock and confusion in “Coup,” when Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance) threatens to uproot the nation’s political peace.

4. Anthony Eden (Jeremy Northam)

Jeremy Northam appears at the very beginning of Season 1 as Churchill’s Deputy Prime Minister; The Crown suggests that Anthony Eden fears a decline in Churchill’s health, and wants to inherit a more stable political state. Unfortunately, he doesn’t succeed Churchill until the disputes with Egyptian President Nasser (Amir Boutrous) have already escalated beyond repair. This sets up an intriguing cliffhanger at the end of Season 1.

Both Eden and Elizabeth are living in the shadow of their predecessors, and it’s interesting to see the early mistakes that they both make. When Eden becomes targeted by deceptive reporters due to his failures in Egypt and Jamaica, it emphasizes to the Queen that there’s a downside to public service. While Eden will be replaced, the Queen will be forced to reign with her mistakes until her death.

3. Winston Churchill (John Lithgow)

There have been many cinematic adaptations of Winston Churchill’s life, but Lithgow still manages to do something interesting with one of history’s greatest icons. What’s clear is that this is a version of Churchill who is already aware of their legacy, and has already been set in his ways for a while. He’s cantankerous, a little goofy, and occasionally out of touch; given his friendship with King Geoge VI, he is both a political and personal mentor to Elizabeth.

Lithgow adds some great comedic touches bringing out Churchill’s idiosyncrasies, but he also shows how deeply he is impacted by public crises. His heartbreaking reaction to the London fog in Season 1 is one of the more moving moments in the series. It’s also interesting to see how Churchill adjusts to a female monarch, and how he’s forced to face the prospect of a younger, and more modern, country.

2. John Major (Jonny Lee Miller)

Jonny Lee Miller’s performance as John Major is understated, subtle, and incredibly important; essentially, he is the audience’s avatar during the trials and tribulations that the Royal Family faces during all of the public scandals in the 1990s. Major is aware of the Queen’s (Imelda Staunton) legacy, and is faced with a less-than-enviable position. How is he supposed to look at someone as beloved as Elizabeth and the eye and tell her she is out of touch?

Miller does a great job of showing how dominant the tabloid scandals become. He finds it difficult to govern when there is so much attention on Diana, and his horrified reaction to the Panorama interview is particularly impactful. Miller even gets a few humorous moments in “Queen Victoria Syndrome” as various members of the Royal Family approach him with demands and problems. However, there’s a very moving scene at the end of the season, when Elizabeth tells Major that he ranks “very highly” among her favorite Prime Ministers when he leaves office.

1. Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson)

While all respect is due to the other actors on the list, no one came even remotely close to topping the incredible performance that Gillian Anderson delivered. Her performance as Margaret Thatcher, Great Britain’s first female Prime Minister, is so accurate to historical records that it is downright uncanny. An impression is one thing, but Anderson shows why Thatcher believes that there should be a reverence for tradition in the country. While Meryl Streep’s performance in The Iron Lady was little more than a caricature, Anderson was able to show a dynamic political leader.

Season 4 of The Crown focuses on how gender roles are changing. Elizabeth finds that she is uncomfortable with her age, and the young Princess Diana (Emma Corin) becomes thrust into the public spotlight. It’s interesting to see the parallels that are drawn between Elizabeth and Thatcher, as they are both mothers who struggle to uphold public duties. Their moment of bonding in “Favourites” is one of the most moving scenes in The Crown’s best season.