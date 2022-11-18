The Crown has been a controversial series since its inception. Any time a historical event, particularly one that has significant implications on today’s culture, is adapted and dramatized, questions will be raised about the line between fact and fiction. While some viewers have enjoyed the show’s ability to weave historical moments together in a compelling way, others have taken issue with the factual inaccuracies or treatment of the Royal Family. Understandably, Season 5 is under intense scrutiny for how it depicts Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). Diana’s death in a 1997 car crash fundamentally changed the way that the monarchy was perceived.

Although Emma Corrin launched Diana’s debut on The Crown in Season 4, Debicki takes on the challenge of showing her during the 1990s, including her fraught separation from Prince Charles (Dominic West). She fears that she’s become a target by Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) and the Royal Family. This is a story that’s been litigated in countless films, television projects, documentaries, and specials. Kristen Stewart received an Academy Award nomination last year for her sensational work in Pablo Lorrain’s biopic Spencer, and the critically acclaimed documentary The Princess recently premiered on HBO Max. Of course, some viewers may remember these events when they were happening, as Diana was constantly thrust into the public spotlight by the tabloid media.

However, it’s so often that Diana’s story seems to only begin and end with her death. When looking at the span of her life, she’s seen as a victim of the Royal Family’s staunch adherence to tradition. While it is necessary to show Diana’s victimization, she deserves to be remembered for the savvy, outspoken, and confident woman that she was. Debicki was able to distinguish herself from other interpretations of the character by giving her agency beyond the inherent tragedy. Not only does this make for a more compelling character within a drama series, but it makes her demise even more heartbreaking because the viewers feel like they really know her.

We Finally See Diana as a Mother to William and Harry

Image via Netflix

Corrin’s interactions with Charles (Josh O’Connor) in Season 4 were presented as a twisted Cinderella story. After the grandiose nature of royal romance subsides, Diana is faced with the task of living up to everything that the Royal Family expects out of their future Queen. Season 5 takes a jump forward in time, where Diana and Charles’ marriage has already been depleted beyond repair. Debicki isn’t outwardly aggressive, but she indicates the subtle mind games that the two are playing. However, that doesn’t stop her from being a nurturing mother to her two children.

The scenes between Diana and a young Prince Harry (Teddy Hawley) and Prince William (Senan West) are remarkably tender and sincere. We see simple moments of joy when they all go on vacation together, and when she takes the time to tuck them in and read to them. These simple acts of compassion are the ones that Charles so often avoids in order to maintain his royal duties.

Charles is so busy preparing to be a King that he forgets to be a father; at the same time, Diana struggles to understand how she can be expected to raise two young boys and show them the world while also performing ceremonial duties. In her brief, often terse conversations with the Queen, Debicki implies that Diana doesn’t want to have the same relationship with her children that the current monarch does. It’s clear why Diana sticks out in Harry and Williams’ minds, which makes their separation even more depressing.

The Crown Shows Diana's Warmth and Generosity

Image via Netflix

It’s also clear why Diana became such an idol of public affection; Debicki shows her inherent warmth and kindness through her charitable efforts helping hospitalized patients. These scenes show Diana coming to grips with the reality of the country she once thought she could represent. The Royal Family is angry when they’re told that the public can’t pay for their private yacht, but there are suffering patients who are barely given the resources to survive.

A brief romantic fling that she has with Dr. Hasnat Khan (Humayun Saeed) as they bring relief to patience shows both her active involvement in causes that she believes in and the isolation she feels. Diana can’t even try to drive without attracting the paparazzi. Diana’s efforts to avoid being noticed by reports show her inventive spirit.

We see how she’s able to sneak out to the cinema in disguise to catch an evening screening with Khan, and she even shows up to an event wearing a “revenge dress” following her formal separation from Charles. Diana isn’t treated as a dough-eyed figure who is constantly preyed upon. Debicki brings out her personality and shows how Diana made willful attempts to disrupt the status quo. She’s not beyond having faults, and making her a three-dimensional character allows Debicki to become more endearing.

Diana’s Maturity Is Shown in The Crown Season 5

Image via Netflix

However, the season is also clear to show how Diana’s personality is extorted and threatened. The Royal Family makes every attempt they get to sever their ties, and Diana only signs up to do the Panorama interview under false pretenses. Diana’s mental health issues and ignorance of the BBC’s tactics allows Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) to conduct his controversial interview “An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales.” It’s clear that Diana only realizes after the fact that she has been manipulated; a heartbreaking scene between her and the Queen shows Diana realizing that the interview will now dominate her legacy.

The episode “Couple 31” does a great job at showing some of Charles and Dianas’ last interactions together. Upon meeting to sign their official divorce papers, the two former lovers reflect on their initial romance and the regrets that they both have about their marriage. It’s a nice, briefly touching scene where they even make scrambled eggs together. This moment of bonding slowly descends into conflict, as Charles can’t help but scrutinize Diana’s behavior. Debicki’s scoffs of resentment show Diana’s willingness to move on.

By bringing out Diana’s humor, heart, and humanity, Debicki honors her legacy without treating her only as a victim. It will be fascinating to see how large of a role she will play in season 6, and how her death affects William and Harry as they grow older. The Crown has never been absent at the Primetime Emmy Awards among the top contenders, and Debicki’s performance should almost certainly be a front runner.