Netflix’s royal period drama The Crown does an amazing job of bringing historical moments to life, and the amount of research that goes into the production of showrunner Peter Morgan's series is unfathomable. In Season 5, the task of authentically depicting the significant moments of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ (now King Charles III) life becomes more imperative as the 90s are quite fresh in audiences’ memory.

One of the most well-documented, discussed, and well-remembered moments of that period is the Princess of Wales’s appearance in what media dubbed a 'revenge dress.' The cultural impact of her black dress is undeniable, and in a new clip actor Elizabeth Debicki and Sid Roberts, Associated Designer and Head Buyer of the series’ costume department, discuss the significance of the dress for Lady Diana.

Dibicki explains that the Princess “wore this to an event at the Serpentine Gallery on the night that Prince Charles’ interview with Jonathan Dimbleby.” Since it was airing on television on the same night, to make a point “instead of being anywhere less visible, which might imply that she was watching it. So, she made a point of being in this incredibly public space.” The purpose of the dress was to make a (not so silent) statement to the media too as they brought her much grief with the previously published headlines and photographs, so in a way Diana used the publicity to her own advantage. The actor explained, “being photographed looking beyond incredible, knowing this would also capture the attention of the media and that would be what the press would most likely run with on the front page and be able to contrast an admission of adultery with her looking a squillion bucks.”

Adds Roberts, “Hence where it was coined, the revenge dress.” Designed by Christina Stambolian, the black off-the-shoulder evening gown became a captivating pop culture moment, when the pictures were indeed splattered on the next day’s front pages it became a symbol of defiance: a woman who wanted to show a man who wronged her what he was missing. Speaking about the dress the head buyer revealed, “It’s an extraordinary design without us needing to do very much to it.” Further elaborating on creating the moment for the screen, she said, “I mean, you couldn’t have put her in anything else. There’s no way she’s going to the Serpentine Gallery, and we rewrite the history and she wears a bright pink dress.”

You can check out Dibicki's comments below: