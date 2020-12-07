Netflix has finally weighed in on whether or not The Crown should get a label or disclaimer marking it as fiction. The debate first began when UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden suggested the Netflix drama centered around the lives of the royal family should get a "health warning" marking it as fiction. Shortly after Dowden went on record with his remarks, Helena Bonham Carter, one of The Crown Seasons 3 and 4 stars, seemingly backed up Dowden's assertion. During an interview for an official podcast about The Crown, Bonham Carter remarked, "It is dramatized. I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, 'Hang on guys, this is not... it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.' So they are two different entities."

Over the weekend, Netflix shared an official statement on whether they would ever label The Crown as fiction to help clue in viewers. A spokesperson for the streamer (via The Hollywood Reporter) stated:

"We have always presented The Crown as a drama - and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events. As a result, we have no plans - and see no need - to add a disclaimer."

Image via Netflix

Netflix's reply seems in line with its marketing of past seasons as based on historical events rather than outright retellings of how the history actually played out. The Crown's dive into the lives of the British royal family throughout the 20th century means we get both a public and private view of these otherwise enigmatic figures. This is especially true with Charles' (Josh O'Connor) and Diana's (Emma Corrin) storyline in Season 4, which has gained attention for its depiction of their relationship and rapidly declining marriage — a storyline which sparked this fiction disclaimer conversation in the first place. The Crown Season 4 features some emotional and raw scenes between the fictional versions of Charles and Diana as it tries to provide narrative connective tissue to the public perceptions of their marriage we know from history.

At the end of the day, there is no reason to believe The Crown creator Peter Morgan was ever given access to private conversations or behind-the-scenes encounters depicted on the show, so why assume it is anything other than fiction?

The Crown Seasons 1 through 4 are now available to stream on Netflix. For more, catch up on The Crown Season 5 casting news and find out what's coming to Netflix in December.

