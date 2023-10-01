The Crown is an award-winning historical drama television series created by Peter Morgan for Netflix that explores the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. It delves into the personal life of Queen Elizabeth II, her relationships with her family, including her husband Prince Philip, her sister Princess Margaret, and her children, as well as her interactions with various world leaders and political figures.

The show is commended for providing a fairly accurate representation of the royal family with well-written drama, as well as for skillfully tying in more subtle subjects like race and the place of women in politics. Because of its constancy, the show has received multiple honors and produced a number of highly regarded episodes that qualify as masterpieces.

10 “Paterfamilias”

Season 2, Episode 9 (2017)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

“Paterfamilias” sees dual timelines that effectively juxtapose Prince Charles's (Finn Elliot) and Prince Philip's (Matt Smith) childhoods. Viewers get to witness Young Philip's poignant moment of walking behind the caskets of his sister and her family amid a sea of Nazi salutes while Charles, concealed behind a column, sheds tears, unable to complete the absurd and demanding Annual Challenge.

"Paterfamilias" stands as a profoundly affecting episode of television, ranking among the series' strongest. It masterfully unravels Prince Philip's tragic past, eliciting viewers' sympathy for his character. Furthermore, the episode highlights the stark differences between Charles and his father, emphasizing that Philip's efforts seem to widen the gap between them.

9 “Scientia Potentia Est”

Season 1, Episode 7 (2016)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Feeling inadequate in her conversations with astute statesmen, Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) decides to seek assistance from a private tutor, Professor Hogg (Alan Williams). Meanwhile, tensions rise as the Russians detonate the H-bomb, leading to Foreign Secretary Eden's mission to meet President Eisenhower in America. Unfortunately, Eisenhower's poor health disrupted the talks. Back in Britain, Winston Churchill (John Lithgow) secretly grapples with a stroke but keeps it hidden from the queen, determined to remain in office.

"Scientia Potentia Est" continues to explore the ongoing themes of old vs. new and man vs. woman that have been integral to the show from the start. However, the introduction of the mind vs. body dynamic in this episode adds a more specific and compelling focus, driving the narrative forward with greater intensity. This episode once again places Elizabeth in the spotlight, offering viewers a deeper and more profound understanding of the central monarch than ever before.

8 “Terra Nullius”

Season 4, Episode 6 (2020)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

During Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Princess Diana’s (Emma Corrin) tour of Australia, Elizabeth learns that Diana has been battling depression and that their marriage is fraught with unhappiness. Disturbing rumors circulate within the family, suggesting that Diana may be resorting to self-induced vomiting as a coping mechanism for her profound misery. Meanwhile, Charles continues to move in the same social circles as Camilla (Emerald Fennell). Diana expresses frustration at how their baby's needs haven't been taken into consideration and needs to be with his mother.

This episode is filled with some of the most heartwarming scenes as Charles and Diana utilize a royal tour as an opportunity to rejuvenate their marriage and start anew. However, the impending storm is still in the distance. The episode also effectively portrays the fact that while Diana's spirited and coquettish personality is genuine, she also understands that her authentic self resonates strongly with the public.

7 “Marionettes”

Season 2, Episode 5 (2017)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

After Her Majesty delivers an insensitive speech with a perspective that feels outdated, Lord Altrincham (John Heffernan) publishes an article providing specific examples of how she remains rooted in the past. He also suggests ways for her to adapt to the present in order to avoid becoming irrelevant and to ensure the survival of the monarchy. He dedicates most of the episode to working on improving Her Majesty's image and persuading her to embrace necessary changes.

"Marionettes" marks the first episode of season two that delves into Elizabeth's character, and in doing so, it returns to one of the show's core strengths: examining the monarchy as an anachronistic institution struggling to adapt to the demands of the modern world. The televised Christmas speech scene is also nothing short of exceptional. Foy portrays Elizabeth's earnest determination to address the issues, her strong work ethic, her underlying frustration, and her self-aware smile for the camera with remarkable skill and nuance.

6 “Assassins”

Season 1, Episode 9 (2016)

IMDb Score: 9/10

As Philip pursues his interests with friends, Elizabeth finds solace in her love of horse racing, often visiting her stables and bonding with her trainer, Lord Porchester (Joseph Kloska), nicknamed Porchey. Meanwhile, as Churchill celebrates his eightieth birthday, there is a public celebration, and he sits for a portrait by artist Graham Sutherland. However, when the finished portrait portrays him as a vulnerable old man, Churchill rejects it, and his wife (Harriet Walter) goes as far as to burn the painting in response to her husband's displeasure.

"Assassins" serves as the culmination of two longstanding storylines that have been developing since the show's inception: the diminishing career of Winston Churchill and the growing discontent within Elizabeth's marriage. Both are effective, the Churchill material especially so, however, they have the impression of being two separate stories rather than two halves of a single whole.

5 “Hyde Park Corner”

Season 1, Episode 2 (2016)

IMDb Score: 9/10

As King George's (Jared Harris) health deteriorates to the point where he cannot travel, Elizabeth and Philip embark on a Commonwealth tour spanning four continents. The young Elizabeth starts to grasp and embrace the weighty responsibilities that come with the crown. Churchill's ability to lead the country was coming under increasing scrutiny from the Cabinet, which led to the decision to persuade him to retire. When King George passes away while sleeping, it causes Elizabeth and Philip to go back to London, where Elizabeth takes on the responsibilities of the monarch at the end of the episode.

After "Wolferton Splash"'s more subdued prologue, "Hyde Park Corner" raises the stakes as it begins the official start of Queen Elizabeth's reign. The episode draws viewers into a slightly surreal story about Nairobi elephants and British hunting groups before King George's passing completely upends their expectations. The fundamental Windsor leadership tenet is also introduced in this episode: Monarchy is a struggle between the public good and individual ambitions, in which the latter must always prevail.

4 “Tywysog Cymru”

Season 3, Episode 6 (2019)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

“Tywysog Cymru” centers around Prince Charles as he is sent to Aberystwyth to undergo Welsh language lessons from an enthusiastic nationalist. This education is in preparation for the upcoming investiture ceremony where he will be formally recognized as the Prince of Wales.

"Tywysog Cymru" is a resounding success. It clearly states its point and does it in a sympathetic, humanistic manner that reveals some intriguing, little-known aspects of British history. Similar to “Paterfamilias” as it explores Charles and his father’s relationship, the episode depicts Charles and his mother's (now played by Olivia Colman) alienated bond, which is very comparable to the connection between England and Wales.

3 “Vergangenheit”

Season 2, Epsiode 6 (2017)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

This episode zeroes in on a particular file known as the Windsor File. It was one of the components among the extensive collection of documents and evidence totaling 400 tons, collectively referred to as the Marburg Files. This specific document serves as an eye-opener for Elizabeth, revealing harsh and unsettling truths about a member of her family. The Duke of Windsor campaigns in the interim to return to public life.

In contrast to "Marionettes," which offered an interesting but very simple historical tale, "Vergangenheit" presents something much more nuanced. Additionally, it closes a chronological gap from the first season of the show. The advantage of delaying the disclosure of this side of Edward VIII (Alex Jennings) so long is that we get to witness it with Elizabeth. As a result, she takes center stage in this episode, making it equally her story as it is his.

2 “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”

Season 2, Episode 8 (2017)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

This episode shows the Queen's initial uncertainty in approaching Jacqueline Kennedy (Jodi Balfour), a fashion icon and cultural ambassador for the United States. It also depicts the preparations for the Kennedys' visit to London and the eventual bonding between Elizabeth and Jackie Kennedy over their shared experiences as public figures. Moreover, it touches on tensions arising from political decisions, such as President Kennedy's (Michael C. Hall) withdrawal of support for a Ghanaian dam project, which strained the UK-US relationship.

Besides exploring the broader theme of the intertwining of personal and political aspects, "Dear Mrs. Kennedy" takes a closer look at this theme by highlighting female relationships. Instead of naively portraying or denying the existence of female rivalry, the episode truly and effectively delves into its essence. An episode that properly and prominently features Elizabeth is always a treat to watch. And it's amazing to see how much she's developed into the Queen she is.

1 “Aberfan”

Season 3, Episode 3 (2019)

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

“Aberfan” tells about a tragic disaster that strikes the Welsh town of Aberfan, resulting in numerous children losing their lives. However, Queen Elizabeth II delays her visit to offer solace to the town's people, and this episode delves into her internal struggles and motivations for the postponement.

"Aberfan" is a heartfelt tribute to the people of Aberfan, emphasizing Peter Morgan's intention to pay homage to the profound tragedy that unfolded in 1966. During this event, a colliery spoil tip collapsed into the village, resulting in the tragic loss of 28 adults and 116 children. The scenes in this episode that focus on the Welsh village itself are immensely powerful, despite how tough they are to witness. But when the focus shifts to an Elizabeth narrative, that's when this episode reached its peak thanks to Olivia Colman's stirring performance, which vividly depicts the Queen and her inner emotions.

