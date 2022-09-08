The Crown creator and main writer Peter Morgan commented on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, revealing the series should halt production temporarily in her honor. The series explores the life of Queen Elizabeth II, with each season focused on a specific period of her reign.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier today at the age of 96, after serving as Queen of England and the Commonwealth for 70 years. Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and died surrounded by her family, including her son Charles, who’s now the new King of England. While the Queen’s death is not exactly surprising, due to her old age, Elizabeth II was a beloved and respected figure, and her passing will be mourned all around the world.

As Morgan revealed in a message (via Deadline), production of The Crown should be halted soon, as he “expects we will stop filming out of respect too.” Morgan doesn’t say how long he wishes shooting to pause but considering that the Emmy Award-winning drama is one of Netflix’s most acclaimed series, the streaming platform might push for a quick return to set. And since Netflix still has not commented on the Queen’s passing, Morgan’s wishes to halt production could not even come true. Shooting this series is an expensive affair, and it might be hard to extend the production schedule. In his message, Morgan also said that “‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her [Elizabeth II] and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.”

Created by Morgan, The Crown expands on his successful 2006’s film The Queen, and his 2013’s stage play The Audience. The first season of the show takes place from the late 1940s to mid-1950s, with each subsequent season exploring a different crisis handled by Elizabeth II during her reign. Last year, Season 4 dealt with Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Prince Charles's marriage to Lady Diana Spencer. The series is expected to end in Season 6, with the two final seasons of the show exploring the life of Elizabeth II in the 21st century. For Season 5, Imelda Staunton takes over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman. It’s unknown if the Queen’s death will become part of the show somehow.

To celebrate the life and achievements of Queen Elizabeth II, fans can catch the four first seasons of The Crown on Netflix. So far, Season 5 is expected to release this November. Check out the trailer for Season 4 of The Crown below: