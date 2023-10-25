The Big Picture Creator Peter Morgan and Netflix chief Ted Sarandos hint at potential future projects involving the British Royal Family, even after The Crown ends.

Morgan expresses his belief that cinematic television is a rare and dying art form that should be cherished, but he does have an idea for a potential new series.

Netflix chief Sarandos expresses his faith in Morgan and his willingness to explore new stories involving the Royal Family if Morgan believes there are more to be told.

The Crown may be coming to an end, in two parts, but its creator Peter Morgan, and Netflix chief Ted Sarandos aren't quite ready to say goodbye to the British Royal Family just yet, as they've revealed in a new profile in Variety. While Morgan has confessed the show has been an "extraordinary challenge", he believes the time of cinematic television has come to an end. That said, he may not be done with it just yet. “These shows are unicorns,” he says. “I think we should cherish the memory of them, because this is a rare and dying thing," before adding that he did have an idea for a potential series that explored the history of the Royals. “I do have an idea. But first, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need a unique set of circumstances to come together. If I were to go back into The Crown, it would definitely be to go back in time.”

Netflix chief Sarandos added: "I have absolute faith in Peter. And if he believes there are stories to be told there, we definitely would explore it.” The show is set to bring an epic six-decade-spanning series to a conclusion in two parts, which will bring to a close the stories of not just the Windsor family, but also to that of perhaps the most tragic figure in modern British history — Diana, Princess of Wales — whose life was cruelly cut short in 1997, and who will be the main focus of the opening four episodes.

Part 1 sees Elizabeth Debicki reprising her role as Princess Diana alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles. Imelda Staunton continues her reign as Queen Elizabeth II alongside Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret). Also returning are Salim Daw (Mohamed Al Fayed) and Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Fayed), while newcomers arrive in the form of young royals Rufus Kampa (Prince William) and Fflyn Edwards (Prince Harry). For Part 2, taking on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry are Ed McVey and Luther Ford. Joining them is Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. These are debut roles for all three actors.

What Awards Has 'The Crown' Won?

Image via Netflix

Throughout its five seasons, The Crown has garnered significant recognition and acclaim, earning numerous prestigious awards. Of particular note, both Foy and Colman received well-deserved Emmy Awards for their remarkable portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II. Furthermore, Staunton's performance in the series earned her a BAFTA nomination.

The Crown's final season premieres on Netflix on November 16. Check out our handy guide on the series via this link.