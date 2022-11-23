From the first episode itself, Season 5 of The Crown focuses on Prince Charles' (Dominic West) ambitions to take the reign of the monarchy from his mother (Imelda Staunton), who was in the 40th year of her rule. If The Sunday Times poll showed that the institution was suffering from the "Queen Victoria Syndrome," the heir-apparent very much believed that it was time for a radical change in the way the institution conducted itself. At first glance, Prince Charles epitomizes everything a modern monarch would look like – a passionate, thinking, and energetic individual who wishes to utilize his powers for the greater good. But as the season spans, it becomes clear that there were contradictions in his character – ones that while making him an ideal candidate for a future king also kept what he truly desired away from him for so long. If anything bothered Prince Charles, it was the questions that were targeted at his ability to do a better job than what his mother did. The questioning of his capability seems to trigger his insecurity of not being able to prove himself worthy of the one job that he was always destined for – becoming the King of England one day. But was he that insecure and scared of losing the throne in reality?

The Sunday Times Poll That Never Was

A poll published in The Sunday Times is what proves to Prince Charles the possibility of being crowned as the King when he discovers that the Queen's popularity has been waning among the masses. Prince Charles' strong ambition finds expression in a satisfying smile when he hears the words "irrelevant", "old", "expensive", and "out of touch" being used for the Queen, his mother. In the Queen's diminishing image, Prince Charles is shown to have found an opportunity to shine his image as a better and brighter prospect whose time has come to take hold of the scepter. In reality, however, no such poll was published by The Sunday Times. Hence, it is questionable whether the then Prince Charles really rejoiced in the falling curve of Queen Elizabeth II's fame.

Despite no proof of the exact poll that almost becomes the foundation for Prince Charles' justification to convince others about the Queen's incompetency in Season 5 of The Crown, there is ample to suggest that the Queen wasn't enjoying the highs of popularity in the 1990s unlike the majority of her reign. However, a poll by Ipsos MORI was published in 1990, much earlier than it is depicted in The Crown. The poll results strongly suggested a rise in the interest in seeing Prince Charles as the King, but it all got subdued by the catastrophe that the rest of the decade turned out to be for the current king, thanks to a disastrous string of events including the withering marriage with Princess Diana, a much-loved figure in her own right. But the existence of the poll suggests that the makers of The Crown have utilized real facts to set up the whole conversation around the Queen's abdication, but there's nothing to indicate that the then Prince Charles saw any significant benefit in it on a personal level.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Second Honeymoon

In the first episode of Season 5 of The Crown, Prince Charles and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) are seen departing for what was dubbed to be the "second honeymoon" for the couple. Clearly, the couple seems to be putting up an act for the row of photographers gathered to capture the future King and Queen of the country. Already nearing the end of their tumultuous marriage, the couple decides to give the attendees some of their "old magic" before departing for their voyage. Coming to reality, the royal couple did go on this second honeymoon in 1991 to Naples just almost a year before they announced their separation in 1992. It can be easily assumed that the differences were on the rise. As early as 1988, news about the cracks in the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana had become public. The Crown portrays the honeymoon to be a desperate attempt to douse the flame that was enveloping the royal relationship. It's possible that there's some truth to this, given the tendency of the royal family to cover debacles through great Public Relations campaigns.

The first episode, "Queen Victoria Syndrome" puts the differences between the couple in the spotlight when the two are seen arguing over a simple issue at the dining table in front of their friends. With this particular dining table conversation being one with no witnesses, at least officially, it can be said that this is one element that is fictionalized at best. But the most interesting and controversial, in its truest sense, aspect of the entire season comes forward when Prince Charles decides to take leave in the middle of the honeymoon for a speaking engagement, which turns out to be with Prime Minister Major. This conversation between Prime Minister John Major and Prince Charles is hands-down one of the most controversial topics of debate post-Season 5. Here, The Crown also establishes that Prince Charles weighed his ambition to be the King as more important than his own marriage.

Did Prince Charles Lobby Against The Queen?

In the conversation that follows between the Prince and the Prime Minister at Highgrove, the former is seen strongly suggesting that it's time for a change while the latter advises that it's not wise to be guided by polls, which come and go as per Major. Unlike the many other events of the season, a judgment on the authenticity of this conversation has already been passed, and that too by none other than one of the participants – John Major. Former Prime Minister John Major through his spokesperson has told The Guardian in a statement, which was released one month before the premiere of Season 5 of The Crown, that no such conversation ever occurred, disproving the claim of lobbying by Prince Charles against his mother. The statement has gone to the length of calling the depiction "false" and "fiction."

The rubbishing of the supposedly fictional conversation by John Major himself leaves very little possibility of the truth behind the whole matter coming out, given that the only other person who can confirm whether the conversation happened is King Charles. But more importantly, the revelation by the former Prime Minister puts into question the entire argument that's pushed by Peter Morgan and his team when depicting Prince Charles on the screen, unless there's another angle to the story that has managed to evade the public eye. Regardless, it is safe to say that there isn't enough proof to back the claim that Prince Charles was ambitious to the extent he's shown in The Crown. In this aspect, it can be understood that a few (or perhaps more) creative liberties were taken by the makers to add drama. Insecure as much as he may be, Prince Charles may not be as desperate to become the King as he's portrayed to be.

Impact Of Prince Charles' Ambitions On His Marriage

Similar to when Prince Charles decides to leave his "honeymoon" to have the fictitious conversation with PM John Major, there are other instances too that make the Prince's priorities clear. Prince Charles never paid attention to the worries or wants of Princess Diana – a concern resonated by the Princess herself in Andrew Morton's book Diana: Her True Story. However, it's highly arguable whether the relationship between the two was majorly impacted by Prince Charles' focus on his public life. According to Morton's book, Diana knew about Camilla Parker's affair with Prince Charles from the early days of her marriage. On the other hand, Prince Charles passed the onus of the eventual breakdown of the marriage to Princess Diana if one is to go by Jonathan Dimbleby's The Prince of Wales in which he claimed that his relationship with Mrs. Parker's was only rekindled after the Duke and Duchess of Wales parted ways.

In essence, neither The Crown nor any historical accounts depict the royal marriage to have been affected by Prince Charles' personal motivations. In fact, Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana was a compromise from the beginning as a lady fit to be the Queen was chosen as opposed to a companion. It’s possible that Prince Charles might have also agreed to the marriage after considering the future prospects as a King. Nonetheless, it was true that Prince Charles shared a relationship with Mrs. Parker even before the separation from Princess Diana as proved by the whole "tampongate" fiasco.

But despite everything, if Prince Charles' motivation to become the King was as strong as it is depicted in The Crown Season 5, he only would have found more reasons to save the marriage with Princess Diana. With Prince Charles' choice of fostering an illicit affair while at the same time aspiring strongly to become a King, The Crown falters in the depiction of the King-to-be as the contradicting choices that the character makes pits one motive against the other.

There is some saving grace in the portrayal of Prince Charles as a man who wants to oust old ways of thinking within the monarchy. It might be possible that Prince Charles pursued his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles believing that there was nothing wrong with it. However, for a man who has lived within the system for so long, he was expected to not violate the fundamental laws of the system if he wanted to reach the top of it one day. Prince Charles' life and choices stand in complete contrast to the desperation portrayed by his reel-life counterpart without anything robust to suggest the magnitude of ambitions and the insecurities of the real-life individual.

Season 5 of The Crown attempts to give different shades to Prince Charles. On one hand, he is depicted as the bold and invulnerable future king who's willing to take the challenges on his way head-on. On the other, he comes out as an immortal in mortal form who's exposed to all the weaknesses and insecurities of an ordinary man. While this contradiction may have weakened the logic behind Prince Charles' choices in The Crown, it can be said that any royal's life is not free of such contradictions as each must stand on the divine pedestal yet be exposed to the troubles of human life. Although Prince Charles could have faced failure in his monarchical ambitions and marital relationship for many reasons, there's little to suggest that his insecurities played as pivotal a part as shown in The Crown's penultimate season. If anything, his fate was suggestive of a system that barely showed mercy on those who did not abide by its rules always.