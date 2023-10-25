The Big Picture Peter Morgan dismisses the backlash over Princess Diana's "ghost" in The Crown, calling out the misinterpretation of the leaked spoilers.

Morgan explains that Diana's appearance in Season 6 is a narrative resource, representing her continued impact on those left behind.

The Crown has faced criticism before for turning the Royal Family's life into entertainment, but Morgan defends the scrutiny as part of the deal with historical figures.

With The Crown gearing up to air its sixth and final season, it’s high time we hear what the hit series creator has to say about it. In an interview with Variety, Peter Morgan talked at length about the Netflix show, made some surprising revelations, and responded to the backlash he got when an anonymous source leaked the fact that Princess Diana’s (played by Elizabeth Debicki) ghost appears in the first batch of the coming episodes.

During the interview, Morgan dismissed the backlash as originating from a misinterpretation of the version of Diana that appears to both Charles and Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming episodes. Since Season 5 covers the events that led up to the tragic death of the Princess of Wales and her partner Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), it’s perfectly plausible that Season 6 will show the aftermath of it and how the event had long-lasting effects on the Royal Family. As Morgan emphasizes, Princess Diana’s “ghost” in Season 6 is no more than a narrative resource:

“I never imagined it as Diana’s ‘ghost’ in the traditional sense. It was her continuing to live vividly in the minds of those she has left behind. Diana was unique, and I suppose that’s what inspired me to find a unique way of representing her. She deserved special treatment narratively.”

'The Crown' Is No Stranger To Criticism

This is hardly the first batch of criticism that The Crown got for transforming the Royal Family life into entertainment — even Dame Judi Dench (007 franchise) had something to say about it. This was especially true in the past season due to the point in the timeline that the story reached – the Diana and Prince Charles (Dominic West) divorce which, in the show’s defense, was also heavily preyed upon by all forms of media at the time. Morgan confessed that at this point he just doesn’t “like talking about it,” because he doesn't think "it’s possible to have a sensible conversation about The Crown in the United Kingdom."

At the same time, The Crown was never a series to sensationalize the stories of Queen Elizabeth II (now played by Imelda Staunton) and her family. In that regard, the series creator also mentioned that one of their rules of thumb, when it came to Diana’s fatal car crash, was that “we were never going to show the crash,” especially given that there’s plenty of devastating footage from that day for the morbidly curious people to see already.

For Season 6, Netflix is breaking from tradition and releasing the episodes of The Crown in two batches: Part 1 premieres on November 16 and Part 2 on December 14. You can add it to your watch list so you’ll get reminded by the Netflix app.

Netflix is yet to release a trailer for the new season of The Crown