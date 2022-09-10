Netflix’s award-winning historical series The Crown has temporarily paused filming its sixth season out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96. Elizabeth was the longest ruling monarch in British history, and the longest serving female state in any country. Showrunner and series writer Peter Morgan has stated that “The Crown is a love letter to her, and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.”

The highly-anticipated fifth season of The Crown is expected to debut this fall. The series has been showered with awards; Season 4 even won Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress (Olivia Colman), Lead Actor (Josh O’Connor), Supporting Actor (Tobias Menzies), Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson), Directing (Jessica Hobbs), and Writing (Peter Morgan) at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. It’s clearly one of the most important shows in Netflix’s roster, and one of the most expensive television programs ever made.

While the series is certainly among the best dramas on television right now, that doesn’t mean that it’s an entirely accurate depiction of history. Any series that covers this much time in history is bound to take creative liberties. While the Royal Family has yet to release a formal statement about the show, Prince Harry revealed in an interview with James Corden that The Crown “gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

The Crown may help audience members understand the challenges that the royal family deals with, but it has diverged from fact on several occasions. In the first season, several creative liberties were taken for the sake of dramatic impact. The quarrel between Michael Adeane (Will Keen) and Martin Charteris (Harry Hadden-Paton) over who would be Queen Elizabeth’s (Claire Foy) private secretary was entirely fictionalized. Similarly, Winston Churchill’s (John Lithgow) wife, Clementine, did not burn the portrait of her husband.

Image Via Netflix

The role of Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby), Elizabeth’s younger sister, was heavily dramatized. In the series, Margaret acts as the Queen’s ambassador while she is on an overseas tour, but the speeches she gives are entirely fictional. Several details were added to make Margaret’s inability to marry Peter Townsend (Ben Miles) more compelling; the pressure put upon Margaret to give up her royal titles by her sister and Churchill is not backed up by any historical accounts.

Season 2 came under heavy criticism for its inaccuracies, with The Wall Street Journal calling for movies and television to not lead viewers to make false assumptions. Depicted events such as Elizabeth’s speech at the Jaguar factory, Prince Edward's (Alex Jennings) dismissal from the royal family, the Queen’s quarrels with Jackie Kennedy (Jodi Balfour), Prince Charles’ (Billy Jenkins) struggles in Gordonstoun School, and Prime Minister Anthony Eden’s (Jeremy Northup) nervous breakdown did not happen.

There were many significant advances in media reporting during the later periods that the shows have depicted. As a result, Seasons 3 and 4 were called out even more for subverting the truth. Many events were shown in a historically inaccurate order so that the show could develop key relationships.

Image via Netflix

Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Camilla Parker (Emerald Fennell) were not actively romantic during Prince Edward's lifetime, Elizabeth (Oliva Colman) and Phillip (Tobias Menzies) actually visited Aberfan together, and Phillip’s estrangement from his mother was heavily dramatized. There are also several major events that are omitted, such as Princess Anne's wedding to Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 and the revelation that Anthony Blunt was a spy in 1979. The series also presents a caricature version of U.S. President Lyndon Johnson (Clancy Brown), who's seen publicly insulting the Kennedys and flirting with Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter).

Season 4 was seen as being highly supportive of Princess Diana (Emma Corin); the Royal Family’s cultural secretary Oliver Dowden even requested that Netflix put a “fiction warning” on the series. The Royal Family is depicted as having covered up the existence of the Bowes-Lyon sisters, and Margaret is depicted as having an intimate relationship with Derek Jennings, while Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) begs the Queen to dissolve parliament. There is no evidence to back any of this up.

Image via Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

In real life, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker actually had to deactivate their social media accounts due to their intensely negative portrayal in Season 4. It’s implied in the series that Charles and Camilla continued seeing each other during Charles’ marriage to Diana, but they did not resume their relationship until after Charles’ marriage had broken down. Additionally, the ridiculing of Diana by the Royal Family’s staff is highly exaggerated. A scene in which the secretary Sir John Riddle questions Diana’s intelligence is entirely fictitious.

However, the showrunners of The Crown have gone to great lengths to capture historical details. The series was filmed on location during many scenes set in the UK and Africa. Set decorator Alison Harvey said that “you have to research a decade, distill the style of that decade in your head, and look at millions of photos of the period to get the lessons in your soul.” Each season features around 400 sets, researched by 24 behind-the-scenes experts.

The Crown has certainly helped generate interest in the historical figures, events, and controversies that it covers. It’s a great way to get audiences more engaged in history. While The Crown is a great starting off point if you want to start you education on the British Royal Family, it shouldn’t be mistaken for an instructional tool.