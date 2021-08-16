'All I Ask Of You' is to let us watch this scene on repeat.

Thanks to Netflix, we can now watch the entire scene from The Crown in which Emma Corrin's Princess Diana sings "All I Ask of You," the iconic song from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Phantom of the Opera. The musical number was introduced in Season 4, Episode 9, “Avalanche," but the full scene has never been released until now.

During Season 4, we got to watch a fragment of the musical number in a scene where Diana shared the recording with Charles (Josh O'Connor) for their seventh wedding anniversary in 1988. The recording is a fictional interpretation of an actual event uncovered by The Crown’s research team, led by Annie Sulzberger. While it’s unclear if Diana sang or danced to Charles, the scene recorded for the fourth season of The Crown puts the People’s Princess in the middle of a stage, surrounded by a theater troupe in full costume.

The powerful interpretation of “All I Ask of You” by Corrin was one of the reasons the actress got the part of Diana. During her audition, Corrin discussed the role with the show creator, Peter Morgan, and once she told him she loved “All I Ask of You," she was asked to perform the song from Phantom of the Opera on the fly. Corrin’s singing talent impressed both the show's casting director and the producers, so it's nice of Netflix to share the whole musical number. Now we can all share our collective surprise with the actress’s impressive talent.

Season 4 of The Crown recently received 24 nominations at this year's Emmy awards, tying The Mandalorian for the most nominated show. Among the nominations were Best Drama and Best Actress for Corrin. After Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought Queen Elizabeth II to life in previous seasons, Season 5 will crown Imelda Staunton, as the show covers the John Major government years, the turmoil of Princess Diana's and Prince Charles' marriage, and the tragic death of Diana in 1997.

Staunton won't be the only new face on the show, as Jonathan Pryce takes the place of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville steps in for Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Dominic West is confirmed as Prince Charles after Josh O'Conner, and Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana after Corrin.

All previous seasons of The Crown are streaming exclusively on Netflix. Season 5 will debut sometime in 2022. Watch Corrin perform “All I Ask of You” below:

