New ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Images Reveal Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

Netflix has released a whole batch of new photos from The Crown Season 4. The next season of Peter Morgan‘s long-running series moves into the late ’70s and early ’80s and looks at the beginning of one of the most turbulent periods in the royal family’s life during the 20th century. It’s a period which includes the arrival of the first female Prime Minister — the one, the only, the infamous Margaret Thatcher (played by Gillian Anderson) — and Princes Charles’ high-profile first marriage to Diana Spencer (played by Emma Corrin).

A batch of six new photos gives us a closer look at The Crown newcomers Anderson and Corrin as well as some of the returning cast: Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Josh O’Connor as Charles. One of the most striking things about this photo set is Corrin’s transformation into a young Diana. She was just 21-years-old when she married Charles, a young woman caught between childhood and a very unique kind of adulthood. The photos seem to capture that youthful spirit as well as Diana’s poise in the public eye. And speaking of poise, Anderson seems to exude it as the newly-elected Thatcher as she and her husband, Dennis, wave to the crowd.

The new photos are also somewhat bittersweet because, where the actors playing the royals are concerned, this will be the last season we see them in their respective roles. When Season 5 rolls around, Colman, Menzies, Bonham Carter, and Corrin will be out, and in comes Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, and Elizabeth Debicki, who recently made waves when she was announced as the next Diana. But Season 5 is still a long way off, so, until then, let’s enjoy these new photos of the cast for ahead of Season 4’s November premiere.

The Crown Season 4 arrives on Netflix on November 15. Take a look at all of the newly-released photos from the upcoming season below. For more, find out what’s coming to Netflix in October.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.