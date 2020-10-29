‘The Crown’ Season 4: New Trailer Highlights the Dual Threats of Thatcher and Diana

Netflix has released a new trailer for Season 4 of The Crown. Season 4 promises to be the most explosive season yet as the 1980s were a reckoning for the British monarchy with the personalities of Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) entering the fray. If you’ve been following The Crown over its first three seasons, you can see how the show is pro-monarchy, but derives its conflict from how the tradition the monarchy presents are not always able to meet the political moment nor the personal desires of those involved. Season 4 looks like it will be a two-hander with Thatcher presenting the political problems while the triangle between Diana, Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), and Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennell) threatens the stability of the Royal Family.

Although The Crown still has two seasons after this one, in some ways it feels like the show is entering its endgame, especially with regards to Diana. For the Royal Family, duty is supposed to come before personal desires, which has led to heartbreaking and disappointment. If the first three seasons were about how the Royal Family believed that they could keep the status quo, the introduction of Diana shows how it will be upended by a person who not only played the press better than they did, but also was the victim of Prince Charles’ philandering. The Royal Family expected Diana and Charles to swallow their unhappiness, and that was a bad bet.

As for Thatcher, the new season should provide a crash course in her neoliberal politics that had cruelty and indifference masquerading as “tough medicine.” Thatcher is a fascinating figure, and I’m excited to see what Anderson does with someone who could easily be reduced to villainy, but still needs to be depicted as a real person.

Check out The Crown Season 4 trailer below. The fourth season arrives on Netflix on November 15th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Crown: