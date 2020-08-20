Netflix has unveiled the first The Crown Season 4 teaser trailer, offering our first look at the new season of the highly expensive and incredibly popular period drama series. This is the second season that finds Olivia Colman filling the lead role of Queen Elizabeth, but as it delves deeper into her reign, we’re introduced to Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and the teaser also heralds the arrival of Princess Diana. The season covers 1979 to 1990.
Of course, it was just announced that Tenet star Elizabeth Debickihas been cast as Diana for the upcoming Season 5, so the central figure will be portrayed by a different actress in this most imminent season.
The show was originally envisioned to run six seasons in total, with new performers taking over the lead roles every two years, but Netflix cut short the show’s reign and opted to make Season 5 its last… for a time. Earlier this year, Netflix reversed its decision and decided it was going to make The Crown Season 6 after all, ensuring that when Imelda Staunton steps into the lead role in Season 5 she’ll get two seasons to inhabit the character of Queen Elizabeth just like Colman before her and Claire Foy before Colman.
The Crown Season 4 was one of the last shows to wrap up earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, opting to continue shooting for another week or so after most productions shut down so as to ensure the season could be completed. Even still, showrunner Peter Morgan revealed that they still lost a few weeks of shooting and he had to tighten things up in post-production.
Regardless, all 10 episodes of The Crown Season 4 premiere on November 15th on Netflix.
Check out the teaser trailer below.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Crown Season 4:
As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.