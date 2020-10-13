‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer Promises to Reveal the Dark Side of the Fairy Tale

The dark truth we all come to when watching a historical drama is this: We know how the story ends, and it’s very rarely happy. So watching the teaser below for The Crown Season 4, which brings the action of the Netflix series forward to the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Diana, is hard to do without knowing just how topsy-turvy things will get for the Windsor family.

Here’s the official description for the series, as provided by Netflix:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairy tale for Diana.

“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made,” this teaser promises, alongside plenty of glimpses of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, whose controversial reign as Prime Minister will surely be a massive element of the new season.

The Crown Season 4, written by Peter Morgan, also stars Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Charles Dance as Louis Mountbatten, Angus Imrie as Prince Edward, and Rebecca Humphries as Carol Thatcher.

Season 4 of The Crown premieres Sunday, November 15 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below