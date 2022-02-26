Netflix recently confirmed the set of the fifth season of The Crown suffered a heist that cost the production over $200,000, or about £150,000. Reportedly, three vehicles were broken into and ransacked in Mexborough. The trucks were parked in a lorry park that was not too far from where production on The Crown Season 5 was taking place. Over 350 items were stolen in the heist overall.

The stolen items included hundreds of antique props such as a replica Fabergé egg, the clock face of a grandfather clock, a dressing table, crystal glassware, and silver and gold candelabras. Decanters and a domed birdcage were taken in the heist as well. South Yorkshire police are currently on the case. The incident will not halt production in any way, but Netflix intends to recover the items.

Netflix made an official statement, saying, "we can confirm the antiques have been stolen, and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up." The Crown's set decorator, Alison Harvey, also spoke to The Gazette on the matter, saying, "The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry."

The Crown Season 5 is currently set to hit Netflix in November 2022. The fifth season started filming back in July 2021, and Season 6 — which will be the show's last — is scheduled to start production at some point this year. The Crown follows the life and family of Queen Elizabeth II and has featured Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as different iterations of the character. The fifth season of the series will feature Imelda Staunton as the royal figure and depict her life in the early-to-mid 90s. Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, and Jonathan Pryce are all set to join the main cast as well. The Crown has won several Emmys and BAFTAs, and the show currently holds a 90 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is currently a major possibility that the items were stolen in order to be sold, and Netflix is very aware of this. The streamer tipped off weekly publication Antiques Trade Gazette on the currently missing items in case they show up to be sold. The production of The Crown's fifth season will go on with replacement props, but Netflix and the South Yorkshire police seem to be hard at work trying to recover the stolen items.

The Crown Season 5 will hit Netflix sometime in November 2022, and you can watch the first four seasons on the streaming service now.

