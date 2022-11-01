Fans are eagerly waiting for Season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown, a series that dramatizes the life story of the late Queen Elizabeth II. With its continuously changing cast and plot points, the series now enters the 90s with the focal point being the dissolution of the marriage between Prince Charles, now King Charles III and Princess Diana, who was lovingly dubbed 'The People’s Princess'. When the streamer recently dropped a trailer with a snippet of events that are about to unfold, a section of people found it insensitive given that the UK had recently lost both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philips. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Pryce, who is taking over as Prince Philip from Tobias Menzies, spoke about the joy of playing the Duke of Edinburgh as well as the “disappointing” criticism surrounding the upcoming season.

Pryce, a fan of the series himself, has followed it from the beginning. He revealed that he was “delighted and very happy,” to be cast in the series and for the opportunity to be reunited with Imelda Staunton, who is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman. He said, “the great thing was, Imelda had already been cast, so I knew who was playing the Queen and I was really happy it was Imelda. We have a friendship going over 30 years, [from] when we first worked together on stage.”

Speaking about Prince Philip, the actor revealed that all he really knew about him “is what I read in the newspapers, and it's never very flattering.” So when he got involved in the series he discovered new aspects of the late Prince’s personality. He elaborated,

“And then to do the research, and obviously Peter's done the research, and [you] discover that he was nothing like the man you thought he was. He was an intellectual, highly intelligent, [he had a] great interest in everything, scientific or things to do with the natural world, and a man with a great sense of humor, and a great deal of compassion, and a wonderful loving relationship with his wife."

Image via Netflix

The actor finds it disappointing that people are criticizing the show without even seeing it. "It is a handful of people, [that] are being critical of this in any way without having seen it," he says. Adding, "I mean, they say it's hurtful, unjust, dangerous — none of those things I see in this production. I don't think any of us do.” He further referred to co-star Lesley Manville's sentiments, stating he too “wouldn’t be involved in it if we thought there was any hint of disrespect or anything unjust towards the royal family. It's a thing that's being stirred up by the press." Manville will be playing Princess Margaret this season.

The Crown season 5 premieres November 9 on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below: