The Big Picture The Crown Season 5 will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 17, 2023, featuring all ten episodes and special features.

The Crown is considered one of Netflix's best shows, known for its award-winning performances, rich writing, and epic production value.

The release of The Crown on physical media is rare for Netflix, making it a special treat for fans who want to own the series.

While shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton get most of the love on Netflix, one of the streamer's gems has been The Crown. The historical drama, based on the English monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, is debuting its sixth and final season this fall. However, ahead of the Queen’s sendoff season, The Crown Season 5 will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 17, 2023. The release will feature all ten episodes from Season 5 along with a handful of special features. This includes a heavy focus on the behind-the-scenes media battle between Princess Diana and Prince Charles which can be previewed down below.

'The Crown' Remains the Queen of Netflix

The Crown may be much slower and quieter when compared to other Netflix original hits, but it’s easily one of the streamer’s best shows. Through the course of its first five seasons, it has felt like the Game of Thrones of historical dramas. Whether it’s the award-winning performances, the rich writing and themes, the emotionally weighty musical score, or the mind-blowing production value, each episode is like an epic hour-long film. Season 5 further continued Queen Elizabeth’s reign as her monarchy entered the 90s. While not as masterful as previous seasons, the exploration of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s turmoil that turned into a media circus and the relevance of the monarchy continued to be put into question made for great suspenseful television.

Image via Netflix

More Netflix on Blu-ray Please

The other cool thing about The Crown is that it’s the rare Netflix series that continues to get a physical media release thanks to Sony’s involvement in the series. We’ve seen an uptick in streamers putting their content on Blu-ray and DVD, the biggest example this week being Disney+, but Netflix remains touchy on the subject. Unless it’s a series like You that’s co-produced by Warner Brothers, most original series are trapped on Netflix. That’s why it’s great to see amazing shows like The Crown get the royal physical media treatment they deserve.

When Does 'The Crown’s Final Season Release?

There’s no exact release date for The Crown's sixth and final season, but it has a tentative release window of fall 2023. Until then, you can catch up on all five current seasons of The Crown on Netflix. Check out the special features teaser down below.