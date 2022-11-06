The Windsors might be a trending topic in real life (especially after Queen Elizabeth II's passing) but they're bound to receive even more attention from the public with the highly-anticipated return of The Crown. With a new cast replacing the award-winning Season 4 ensemble, the series is centered on the shocking events involving the royal family in the '90s. Tumultuous divorces, Princess Diana's fatal car crash, and a devastating fire at Windsor Castle all took place during this decade. Although we aren't sure to what extent the Peter Morgan drama will get to by the end of the season, we do know that Season 5 is already leading to controversy.

Former prime minister John Major, acclaimed actor Dame Judi Dench, and more came forward to criticize the series' approach to history, saying that it doesn't give an honorable depiction of the British monarchy. Before we can pinpoint events that will come up and weigh in on the reluctant remarks, here is a cast and character guide to help you familiarize yourself with the new faces playing the Queen and her family.

Image via Netflix

Related:'The Crown' Season 5 Behind-the-Scenes Video Introduces the New Royal Cast

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Image via Netflix

In the previous seasons, viewers witnessed Claire Foy and Olivia Colman portraying Queen Elizabeth II during her ascension to power and the struggles she faced balancing royal duties and family matters. This time, actress Imelda Staunton takes on this role as the last casting swap of the series, and she is ready to portray the royal in a similar light to the current view of the late queen. Known for her work in the Harry Potter franchise and in the period drama Downton Abbey, Staunton is stepping into somewhat familiar territory. Given the scandalous events happening to the royal heirs in the '90s, fans can expect to see her as the monarch worrying about her family, the fire at the castle, and the political shifts. The actress even shared in a Netflix announcement that she "will do [her] utmost to maintain the high standard that they set."

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Image via Netflix

Another actor who has experience within the period genre, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in Season 5. Pirates of the Caribbean and Game of Thrones are only a few of the credits that Pryce has accumulated over his extensive career. This is the second time that he is collaborating with Netflix, the first being his portrayal of Pope Francis in The Two Popes. That role was what gave him the confidence to play the Duke of Edinburgh during the trying '90s. Fans can expect the character to be the Queen's helping hand in light of Diana and Charles' divorce, as well as see his close friendship with Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma. During this decade in history, they would participate in multiple carriage driving competitions.

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Image via Netflix

If Season 4 didn't focus on Prince Charles enough, Season 5 will continue to make the character a pivotal part of the story. As we've seen in the two previous seasons, the heir to the throne continues to devote his heart to his first love, even if it costs his marriage. In the next chapter of the series, it is probable that there will be an emphasis on both his relationship with Princess Diana and his lover Camilla Parker Bowles.

After starring in The Affair and The Wire, Dominic West is set to replace Josh O'Connor as the older version of Prince Charles. The actor even shared in an interview with Radio Times that he crossed paths with the current King on a few occasions before playing the part and that these interactions helped him to prepare for the role. West also shared that the Queen Consort even referred to him as "Your Highness" when they met at a party.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Image via Netflix

If you are eagerly awaiting to see Princess Diana rock the black revenge dress in The Crown, you're in good luck because the time has come. Following the royal wedding and the marital struggles in Season 4, the character will get to a point of no return when it comes to keeping up appearances. As mentioned before, she and Prince Charles will get a divorce in Season 5. That means that Princess Diana will no longer adhere to the pressures of the crown and will gain the freedom to continue her charitable work. This liberty to express herself comes hand in hand with her bombastic interview with the BBC in 1995, which will be depicted in Season 5. Yet, as we are all aware, a tragic accident sealed her fate a few years later.

Elizabeth Debicki is Princess Diana in the upcoming season, and you might know her from other projects such as Tenet, The Great Gatsby, and Widows. A fun fact is that she is currently 29, the same age that the former Princess of Wales was in 1990.

Related:How ‘Spencer’ and ‘The Queen’ Invert Each Other

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Image via Netflix

Camilla Parker Bowles has always loved and maintained a relationship with Prince Charles, despite both of them being married to other people. Once their affair is made public, the couple will face the troubles of the British press and public opinion. Rushmore and The Sixth Sense's Olivia Williams will succeed Emerald Fennell in The Crown as Bowles, and according to the on-set images, she's nailed the traditional bob cut to a tea.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Image via Netflix

Princess Margaret was probably one of the most affected by the burden of royalty, given that she wasn't allowed to marry her true love at the beginning of the series and she would repeatedly envy her sister's post. In Season 5, the princess' health struggles will become significantly worse. Although she only passed away in the early 2000s, the series will probably draw emphasis on her delicate condition and will likely show her reconnecting with her former love interest, Captain Peter Townsend.

Academy Award-nominated actress Lesley Manville joins the series as the free-spirited Princess Margaret. The British actress is known for her work on both the screen and on stage. She frequently collaborates with Mike Leigh in her cinematic ventures, including films like All or Nothing and Another Year. More recently, she had the starring role in the 2022 movie Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major

Image via Netflix

After Margaret Thatcher's (Gillian Flynn) term as Prime Minister came to an end, the conservative candidate John Major succeeded in the post. In Season 5, fans can expect more interactions between the Queen and the Prime Minister as they lead the UK. According to the real events, Major occupied the prestigious position from 1990 until 1997 (the same year that Princess Diana died). Set to portray the leader is Jonny Lee Miller, notable for his roles in Trainspotting and the Sherlock Holmes series Elementary.

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Image via Netflix

Despite the attention that Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce received, Princess Anne also experienced a similar fate in her marriage to Captain Mark Phillips during the '90s. Yet, it didn't take long after her separation for her to tie the knot with Commander Timothy Laurence. Claudia Harrison might've taken a break from her acting career after starring in projects like The IT Crowd and The Cat's Meow, but she is ready to return in full force as Princess Anne.

James Murray as Prince Andrew

Image via Netflix

Another royal marriage that was doomed, Season 5 will bring up Prince Andrew and Sarah's divorce. Even though we aren't sure to what extent the character will participate in the series, Cutting It's James Murray will play the part in the anticipated Season 5. He is stepping into Tom Byrne's shoes as the elder version of the Duke of York.

For a further inside look at the cast joining in for the next season, here is a promo video from Netflix: