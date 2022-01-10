Humayun Saeed, the Pakistani film and television star, has been cast as Princess Diana's partner, Dr. Hasnat Khan, on Season 5 of The Crown. Variety exclusively confirmed that he was joining the award-winning drama. He is joining an already stacked cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Season 5 is set to cover one of the most tumultuous periods of the royal family's modern history, focusing on the dissolution of Charles and Diana's marriage and its aftermath on the royal family.

Saeed joins the cast as Dr. Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon who dated Princess Diana before her death. Around her divorce in 1996, Diana began seeing the heart surgeon in secret. Both extremely private people, Khan and Diana refuted rumors of their relationship for years. It wasn't until a 2004 statement to the Metropolitan police about her death that Khan confirmed that they were in a relationship from 1995 to 1997. According to both Khan and close friends of Princess Diana, the two were deeply in love, with friends saying he was the love of her life.

For many years, it was believed that Khan broke up with Diana, but he stated that she broke up with him after meeting Dodi Fayed. She famously entered into a relationship with Fayed and was with him when they died in a fatal car accident in 1997. While there is no confirmation that the accident that ended Diana's life will be depicted in season 5, the casting of Saeed and The Kite Runners' Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed confirms that The Crown will explore Diana's relationships with both men.

Image via Netflix

Saeed has had an immensely successful career as both an actor and producer in Pakistan. He made his television acting debut in 1995 Karooron Ka Aadmi and very quickly became a notable figure in Pakistani television. His breakthrough performance in the film Inteha in 1999 established Saeed as a bonified movie star. He is especially well-known for the 2015 adventure comedy Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and its sequel, which is currently the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. He is also the co-founder of the independent production company Six Sigma Plus, which has allowed Saeed to create his own work and show his skills behind the camera.

Although a release date has not been officially announced, season 5 of The Crown is currently expected to be released in November of 2022. Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor's award-winning performances as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively, captivated audiences in season 4. Fans can now look forward to seeing Debicki's Diana interact with Saeed as her true-love Dr. Khan in the upcoming season.

