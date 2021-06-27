The Crown just found their John Major for season 5 in Jonny Lee Miller. Miller joins a packed cast for the fifth season of the highly acclaimed show, ushering in Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth after the departure of Olivia Colman. He also joins Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, says that he bases his seasons around the Prime Minister and after last season when we saw Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, it's going to be an interesting change of pace to have Miller as Major. The series will also have Dominic West as Prince Charles and begins filming next month with the completely new cast.

Season 5 will include Princess Diana’s bombshell BBC Panorama interview. And after the previous run with Emma Corrin as Diana, the show isn't pulling any punches. Part of why The Crown is so appealing to audiences is because it gives us the story we know from tabloids in a new and exciting way, even if it is just the fictionalization of these real events. Throughout the years, the show has gotten award recognition for its cast with Claire Foy taking home wins and up until last season when Corrin, Colman, and Anderson all were nominated and won multiple awards for their work.

So with this entirely new cast heading into season 5, it's going to be interesting to see how they all fit together especially with Miller joining. Fans may know him from his work as Sherlock in the television series Elementary or as one half of the swapping duo in Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch on the West End. Major served as Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997 for the Conservative Party and was the successor to Thatcher.

The Crown season 5 is gearing up to be one of the most highly anticipated seasons of the yet, mainly because it's a more recent story that audiences know extremely well. We know Diana's story and we know the sad outcome and getting to see how The Crown tackles it will be an interesting insight into the Royal Family and that world for fans. And now, with Miller on board? We're all in for a wild ride.

