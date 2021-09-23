Abdalla will join Imelda Staunton and Elizabeth Debicki in the next season of the Emmy-winning series.

Season 5 of the beloved Netflix historical series The Crown is still a while away, but as production moves on, more news provides some insight into what might end up being the series’ most talked-about season ever. Created by Peter Morgan, the show will now cover the '90s, a turbulent period for the Royal Family, as Princess Diana became a media obsession.

Khalid Abdalla has been cast as Dodi Fayed, the son of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed. Dodi Fayed was constantly followed by paparazzi after it was discovered that the Egyptian heir was having a love affair with the Princess of Wales. Both of them ended up dying in a tragic car crash in Paris, after speeding away from the paparazzi. His father will be played by Salim Daw. Abdalla was previously seen in acclaimed true-story thriller United 93, and became internationally known after playing Amir in The Kite Runner, based on the global best-selling novel. Recently, he played Jerome Sawyer in Amazon’s Hanna.

After being played by in Season 4 by Emma Corrin, Princess Diana will now be played by Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet). The next season of The Crown will also introduce the final actress who will play Queen Elizabeth II. Previous incarnations were played by Claire Foy (Seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (Seasons 3 and 4), and now the monarch will be embodied by Academy Award nominee Imelda Staunton for the last two seasons. Netflix revealed the first look at Staunton as the queen back in July.

The Crown spans several decades and chronicles the lives of the members of the British Royal Family, with focus on Queen Elizabeth II. Many famous historical figures have been featured in the story, such as Winston Churchill (John Lithgow), King George VI (Jared Harris), Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), John F. Kennedy (Michael C. Hall), and many others.

Netflix is yet to announce the premiere date for The Crown’s Season 5.

