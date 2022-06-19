After the addition of Princess Diana and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 resulting in multiple awards wins for Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson, The Crown is ready to begin a new chapter in the story of the Windsor household. Given the Netflix original’s casting choice of swapping ensembles every two seasons, the next installment of the series includes a totally different group of actors set to portray the royal family during the 90s. Although only a few details have been disclosed about Season 5, here is a breakdown of all the information that we know so far about the upcoming release.

When Is The Crown Season 5 Coming Out?

If you are already anticipating the next chapter in the Netflix series, feel free to relax because the new season will be amongst us in November 2022. The news was confirmed by Imelda Staunton, the actress playing Queen Elizabeth II in the next season, during the TUDUM fan event in September 2021. This means that The Crown will be back with a whole lot of family drama and political tensions, just in time for the Thanksgiving break.

Following the production hiatus after Season 4’s release, Variety reported that cameras had begun to roll again in July 2021. After a surge of Covid-19 cases within the crew at the end of last year, filming was put on hold before Christmas.

Is There a Trailer for The Crown Season 5?

Even though we already know what month Season 5 will arrive on Netflix, the streaming platform hasn’t released any teasers or an official trailer yet. However, we will be updating this page whenever a trailer comes out. In the meantime, we do have a message for viewers from Imelda Staunton that you can watch here:

What Do We Know About the Plot of The Crown Season 5?

Since the events in the previous season were based on the 80s, it is probable that the new installment will focus on the major royal affairs from the 90s. According to Your Royal Highness, 1992 was considered an "annus horribilis" (Latin expression for "horrible year"). During that time frame, Diana and Charles parted ways and a devastating fire hit Windsor Castle, destroying 115 rooms.

It is also likely that the series will feature the bombshell interview that Diana did for BBC in 1995, uncovering the details behind her marriage's downfall and her reality under the spotlight. Despite us not knowing whether Season 5 will carry onto Diana's death, Andrew Morton revealed to Insider that this new chapter draws influence from his biography in collaboration with the late princess entitled Diana: Her True Story.

Other events that could be addressed in this season are both Prince Andrew and Princess Anne's divorce, as well as the time when the Queen sued The Sun.

Who Is in the Main Ensemble Cast of The Crown Season 5?

As previously mentioned, a different cast will be featured in this next season. Imelda Staunton will play the Queen alongside Pirates of the Caribbean actor Jonathan Pryce, who will be the new Prince Philip. In an interview with People, Staunton spoke about the challenges of being the last actress to play the Queen in the series:

"I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with. With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say ‘She doesn’t do that,’ ‘She’s not like that,’ and that’s my personal bête noire."

Following in Emma Corrin's footsteps, Elizabeth Debicki will portray Diana in the 90s opposite Dominic West as Prince Charles. Netflix released the first look a the royal duo on August 17, 2021, instantly captivating audiences' attention with their resemblance to the real-life couple during that period. A fun fact to note is that Prince William will be portrayed by Dominic West's son, Senan West. According to Variety, “Senan has been cast as a slightly older Prince William, portraying him as he begins to mature into a young man. He will make his on-screen debut in the final episodes of the season.”

With regard to the other members of the family, Lesley Manville will take the tiara as Princess Margaret. Claudia Harrison will play Princess Anne, James Murray will play Prince Andrew, and Sam Wolf will play Prince Edward. Olivia Williams and Humayun Saeed will portray Camila Parker Bowles and Dr. Hasnat Khan, Prince Charles and Diana's romantic interests following the divorce.

Differing from the previous seasons, Season 5 will include two prime ministers in its plot. Trainspotting actor Jonny Lee Miller will star in the series as Prime Minister John Major, who was in office from 1990 to 1997. Major's successor, Prime Minister Tony Blair, will be played by Bertie Carvel.

Are Any Actors From The Crown Season 4 Coming Back for Season 5?

Although Elizabeth Debicki will incorporate the latest version of Princess Diana, Emma Corrin might reprise her role in Season 5 through flashbacks. According to The Sun, The Crown's creators were so impressed by Corrin's portrayal of Lady Di that they wanted to make room for her to still make an appearance in the show's next chapter. Claire Foy, the first actress to play Queen Elizabeth II in the series, also came back for Season 3 in a lengthy flashback following her exit. Maybe something similar will happen with Corrin's involvement in Season 5.

Will The Crown Season 5 Be the Last Season?

It is important to remember that the Netflix original is already renewed for Season 6. Despite Peter Morgan's initial intent to make Season 5 the final chapter of the royal adaptation to the screen, he reversed his decision and opted to extend the storyline to an additional season. The last installment of the series will likely focus on the 2000s but deviate from more recent events. It is set to arrive on the streaming platform in 2023. This is what the showrunner had to say about Season 6: