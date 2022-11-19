The Crown returned yet again for its fifth season in early November. The Emmy-Award-winning series follows the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II and has been a viral success for Netflix. The long-awaited fifth season was thought to be the end of the series, but alas, a sixth season is on the way.

The Crown’s fifth season covered the early-to-mid-1990s, which included the tragic end of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. And with every season or two, The Crown adds new cast members to accurately portray the famous royals.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Sir Jonathan Pryce, one of the most well-known Welsh actors in the entire world, portrays Prince Philip for Season five of The Crown. The two men do not bear much resemblance to each other at first glance, and many fans found it easy to reject the casting.

However, once Pryce is put into full makeup and period costumes, the two look quite similar. Similar enough that his casting choice makes so much sense. Pryce, additionally, is a phenomenal actor and portrays Prince Philip in an authentic and highly-accurate manner.

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

Tony Blair, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997-2007, is portrayed by Bertie Carvel. The similarities between the two are absolutely apparent. From stills from the series, the genius production team behind The Crown has recreated some important pictures in British history.

Carvel has also had an extensive acting career spanning almost 20 years and has primarily done stage work. That will most definitely prepare him for the intense, ritualistic preparation needed to inhabit and play a real person.

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Dominic West also joins the cast as an older Prince Charles as he grows closer to Camilla Parker Bowles and struggles with his relationship with Diana. Already, the resemblance between West and the real Prince Charles at the time is not completely there. In full costume and makeup it is more similar than not, but still.

However, West is known for his performances in The Wire and The Affair, and his accent and physicality of the real Prince of Wales are truly remarkable. The casting team did a wonderful job with West, and he is the perfect actor to take on the intensity of Prince Charles.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Olivia Williams portrays Camilla Parker Bowles, the future wife to Prince Charles. Williams, in full costume and makeup, looks very similar to the younger Camilla Parker Bowles.

Williams adds a bit of life to a woman that is often overshadowed by rumors, and her acting is remarkable. In terms of accuracy, Williams is a very strong addition to the cast.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret, the only sibling of Queen Elizabeth II, is played by Lesley Manville in Season five of The Crown. Already, the physical similarities between the two are remarkably accurate.

Production stills side-by-side with actual pictures of the Princess are also indistinguishable. Manville herself is a very well-versed actor and gives an amazing performance in the series. It is so clear she has put quite a bit of effort into this role.

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major

John Major, another former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party, is played by Jonny Lee Miller. Miller and John Major share such strong physical similarities, even as specific as eyebrows and mouth shape. In terms of physical accuracy, Miller is perfect.

When he is in full costume, makeup, and in character, Miller’s performance is spectacular. Yet again, the casting team behind The Crown nailed it again.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The most anticipated actor to step into the light in the fifth season of The Crown is Imelda Staunton, who played an older version of Queen Elizabeth II. Staunton has both the stature and face shape to portray the queen in her late years, but when she is in full makeup and costume, the two are practically identical.

Not to mention Staunton’s brilliant acting chops that she brings to the table while portraying the late Queen of England. Staunton is an iconic actor, and it is about time she gets the chance to pay tribute to such a monumental figure.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Perhaps one of the most coveted and eerily similar castings was Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Among the public watching the show, this casting was the most important and highly-watched, so the production team of The Crown had to be able to make everything as historically accurate as possible.

Already, Debicki is absolutely nailing this role. From the mannerisms to the voice to the wardrobe department’s hard work, this is by far the most accurate casting choice in the entire series thus far.

