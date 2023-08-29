The Big Picture The physical Blu-ray and DVD versions of The Crown's fifth season will be released on October 17, allowing fans to bring the crown jewels home.

An exclusive featurette delves into the collapse of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, highlighting the details behind their famous divorce.

The Crown will return for a sixth and final season, modernizing the story of the Windsors, with Claire Foy reprising her role as a young Elizabeth.

Fans of Netflix's acclaimed series The Crown can bring the crown jewels home with them as Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release date for the physical Blu-ray and DVD versions of the fifth season of show, which will hit shelves on October 17, and to mark the occasion, Collider is delighted to partner with Sony to bring fans this exclusive featurette which takes you behind the scenes as we follow the collapse of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The featurette, which highlights stars Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as the Prince and Princess of Wales, takes fans into the facts behind the fall of the Waleses, elaborating on the details that led to the world's most famous divorce when Charles starting showing his arrogance and privilege by seeing Camilla Parker-Bowles, his original love—and current Queen Consort—while Diana begins to weaponize the British media against Charles in an attempt to turn the tables on the Royal Family, or as she described them, The Firm.

Her behaviour proves difficult for Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) to process, leading to the beginning of a fracturing in the Royal Family's public perception, and a notable change in the previously positive view held by her Royal subjects in the United Kingdom, a route which will grow steadily worse for the Windsors until the untimely death of Diana.

The End of an Era

Image via Netflix

The Crown will return for a sixth and final season, bringing the story of the Windsors up to the modern day, and original star Claire Foy will return as the young Elizabeth, while Olivia Colman will also reprise her role as Elizabeth in her middle age. It has also been reported that a World War II version of Her Majesty will also feature in the scenes, when she was the teenage Princess Elizabeth, and will be played by the actress Viola Prettejohn. It is, as yet, unclear if the series intends to incorporate the death of Elizabeth in September last year as part of the final season.

Over its five-season run, The Crown has earned widespread acclaim and accolades, including several prestigious awards. Notably, both Foy and Colman have been honored with Emmy Awards for their exceptional portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II. Furthermore, Staunton's performance in the series has earned her a well-deserved BAFTA nomination

You can view the exclusive featurette for The Crown's War of the Waleses down below, before getting your hands on the Blu-ray or DVD of The Crown Season 5, which will be available for purchase from October 17.