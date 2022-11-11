“An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales” became one of the most talked-about moments in the history of the Royal Family.

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Crown.

The Crown has always been one of the biggest projects in Netflix’s history, but there’s more attention than ever before on the series as it ventures into its fifth season. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the aftermath of Prince Harry’s conflicts with the Royal Family, and the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew, viewers are particularly eager to see how season 5 tackles the monarchy’s complex relationship with media outlets. The series has generated backlash, as some feel that it does nothing but sensationalism. Season 5 indeed features a multitude of controversial moments from history, including Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) landmark interview with Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) in 1995.

Season 5 picks up with Diana and Prince Charles (Dominic West) from 1991 to 1997. Although the couple separated at the end of Season 4, they remained married until August 1996. Diana had been a prominent figure in tabloids already, but a 54-minute interview she gave on the BBC documentary series Panorama gave the public further insight into her marriage and relationship with the Royal Family than ever before. Between recent controversies surrounding its ethics, comments by Diana’s children, and the subsequent public fallout, “An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales” became one of the most talked-about moments in the history of the Royal Family.

What Happened in the Panorama Interview?

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) worked hard to prevent any personal details about the Royal Family from leaking to the press. Earlier seasons of The Crown focused on how she tried to mask her marital problems with Prince Phillip (Jonathan Pryce) from prying journalists. However, Diana had an independent streak and agreed to give a sit-down interview with Bashir. Unsurprisingly, it drew a ton of interest from the public; there were nearly 23 million viewers in the United Kingdom alone (an estimated 39% of the population). Worldwide viewership was estimated to be over 200 million. The National Grid even reported a significant increase in electrical power because so many viewers were tuned into their televisions.

Diana did not shy away from discussing the intimate details of her relationship. She revealed how Charles' infidelities with Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) had significantly impacted her mental health. Diana’s quote “well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded” was widely circulated. At the time, she had been viewed as an idol by the British press for her continued charitable efforts and AIDS research. She emphatically stated that she would like to serve the country as an ambassador.

The Interview's Revelations About the Royal Family

Diana and Charles were not formerly divorced, and in the interview, Diana stressed that she wanted to avoid officially ending their marriage. She was a child of divorce, and did not want her children to go through the same trauma that she experienced in her youth. This inspired Charles to pursue a divorce, which was formalized in 1996. Charles’ subsequent comments to the press were not well-received.

Diana also discussed the Royal Family’s efforts to not promote her as a “proper” member of the monarchy. "I'd like to be a queen of people's hearts,” she said. “But I don't see myself being Queen of this country.” She stated that “the establishment that I married into because they have decided that I'm a non-starter,” fueling backlash to the Royal Family’s prominence. The Queen Mother (Marcia Warren) even moved up her hip surgery to the week of the interview, as the Royal Family thought her potential death might draw viewers from Diana’s interview.

Diana’s Cooperation on the Morton Biography

Diana also revealed that she had cooperated with author Andrew Morton to record secret tapes that would be used for his biography Diana: Her True Story after the “Squidgygate” tapes emerged. Diana claimed that she only contacted Morton through third parties, and denied having an affair with the actor James Gilbey. However, she did state that she struggled in her relationship with James Hewitt due to the constant attention from the media.

The interview has subsequently been condemned by Diana’s children for being manipulative and inflammatory. Prince William stated that he witnessed his mother’s “fear, paranoia and isolation” in the final years of her life in the aftermath of the special’s airing. Prince Harry made a similar statement, citing the “ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices” as being responsible for his mother’s death. Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) were later killed in a 1997 car crash after being chased down by reporters.

In 2020, the interview’s 25th anniversary renewed interest. The BBC Director General Tim Davie formally apologized to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, for the network’s forging of bank statements and documents to gain the interview. Bashir refused to accept the apology and demanded that an independent investigation be launched into the pressuring of Diana. In 2021, the Lord Dyson Report indicated that the BBC had covered up “deceitful” techniques used to pressure Diana.

The BBC’s Response to the Interview Controversy

Following the outcry over the report’s publishing, Tim Davie stated that “although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect.” Two months ago, BBC donated the £1.4m it had earned from selling the rights to the interview to the charities Centrepoint, English National Ballet, Great Ormond Street Hospital, the Leprosy Mission, the National AIDS Trust, the Royal Marsden Hospital, and the Diana Award.

The BBC has removed any evidence of the interview from its official accounts, although clips are available on YouTube. The footage has been poured over in documentaries, including this year’s Sundance hit The Princess. While The Crown is certainly dramatic, it is clearly a rendition of real events that bear significance on the current media landscape. The series has opened up conversations about the role of the media and the ethics that are so frequently violated. Although the show has never been entirely accurate, it has always been empathetic for its subjects.

