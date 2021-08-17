The first images of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in Season 5 of The Crown have been revealed, courtesy of Netflix. Production has been underway since last month for the popular series about Britain's most famous family. Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin, who played Diana in Season 4, while West takes over from Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in Seasons 3 and 4.

The Crown portrays the life of Queen Elizabeth II — from her wedding in 1947 until the early 21st century. Since the fourth season, the focus has primarily been on Diana and her entry into the royal family, so there's no doubt Season 5 will further cover the tumult of her marriage with Prince Charles. It's unclear if Season 5 will also depict Diana’s death in 1997, or if that'll be included in Season 6, which is said to be The Crown's final season on Netflix. Season 5 will likely cover the John Major government years, from 1990 to 1997, and the difficult marriages of the queen's other children.

Debicki recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. She's also known for her roles as Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Alice in Widows. West has recently appeared with co-star Lily James in the Amazon miniseries The Pursuit of Love. Alongside The Crown, West is in the midst of filming Downton Abbey 2 and Call My Agent. Both actors will be joined by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

​​​​​​Season 5 of The Crown is anticipated to air on Netflix sometime in 2022.

