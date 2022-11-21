Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Crown.While royal weddings generally attract extravagant publicity and excitement, often to the aversion of the members of the royal family who are bombarded with days, if not weeks, of aimless pomp and circumstance, not all marriages, even in the royal household, prove to be successful. And, in all honesty, that is okay. Falling out of love, in a world as fast-paced as ours is as common as falling in love. For the royal family, however, marriage becomes less of an act of love than duty, which is where things get complicated, as we have seen in these past few seasons of The Crown.

Divorce was frowned upon in the rather traditional British society a few decades or so ago, it was seen as a mark of shame for the royal family. The family was responsible for governing and upholding the proverbial pedestal of the Church of England, which demanded uncompromising and pre-established notions of love and duty in British society.

Historically, Divorce in the Royal Family Has Been Frowned Upon

To make matters worse, not only was calling it quits after marriage discouraged in the royal family, but marriage to a divorced person was seen as an act of transgression, an unceremonious betrayal of norms, a taboo not susceptible to the changing of times (this perspective would, of course, come to change in a hundred or so years).

When Henry VIII, who you may recall married six wives over the course of his life, fought with the Pope, and declared himself head of a new church in 1533, it was because he could not – thanks to the stigmatization of divorce – annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon, who was unable to bear him a child. Henry VIII, however, did not break the preconceived notions about marriage and divorce so stringently followed by the Church of England. If anything, his string of unsuccessful unions was seen as a testimony against the evils of matrimonial annulment.

In 2002, the Church of England, held in place by a conservative group of clerics, bishops, and laity, decided to see divorce for what it was – an unavoidable reality of life – and allowed for second and third marriages to divorced individuals whose former spouses, in certain circumstances, were still alive. Thanks to changing times that allow for more tolerance and less stigmatization, divorce is now as common in Britain as in the rest of the world – if not more.

How The Crown Shows the Stigma Around Divorce

Even after divorce became legal, marriage to a divorced person, especially for the royals, was seen as an act of hearty rebellion at best and an unforgivable infringement at worst. This is why Edward VIII (Alex Jennings) had to abdicate the throne and give up his role as the head of the Church of England when he married Wallis Simpson (Lia Williams), a twice-divorced American. His affair with Wallis had caused a constitutional crisis and all attempts at finding a middle ground had failed. Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin said that a morganatic marriage, whereby Wallis would be granted no rights of rank or property, would be impractical. With no possible resolution in sight, King Edward became the first English Monarch to abdicate the English throne. His devotion to Simpson may have earned him a good name among the hopeless romantics of the time (after all, he was known to be a notorious playboy) but it certainly did not help his predestined role as a royal.

The Crown, as always, takes an incredibly creative spin on things. The matriarch of the Windsor family, Queen Mary (Eileen Atkins), dissuades King Edward VIII from making an announcement, telling him that the best way to repair the damage he had caused would be to simply disappear without a word. Edward, of course, is stung by the insinuation, assuming, not unreasonably, that the matriarch of the Windsor family desires to never see him again. Regardless of the hurtful remark, Edward goes ahead with the radio address: “I have found it impossible to carry on the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge the duties of king, as I would wish to do, without the help and support of the woman I love.”

As Edward VIII started his address, the focus on the screen shifted to the Windsor girls, Princess Elizabeth II (Verity Russell) and her sister, Princess Margaret (Beau Gadsdon). They are brought to their parents, where Elizabeth and her father, George VI (Jared Harris), exchange downcast glances, little Elizabeth clearly understands what her uncle’s abdication means for her own future. Though the detail is very minute, this one scene in The Crown manages to deliver the full impact of Edward’s inability to marry the woman of his dreams without abdicating the Throne.

Divorce Would Soon Become Common During the Reign of Elizabeth II

In the House of Windsor, divorce is no longer seen as a deviation from Christianity, the Church having legalized the affair, though, of course, under certain conditions. Three of Queen Elizabeth’s four children went through a divorce. In 1992, Princess Anne (Erin Rachael Doherty) broke up with Captain Mark Phillips and was the first member of the British monarchy to defy the Church of England. In May 1996, Prince Andrew’s (James Murray) marriage to Sarah Ferguson came to an end, though their whirlwind of a romance is rumored to have gone on even after the divorce. And not long after that, Prince Charles and Princess Diana finally called it quits to the joy of both the Queen and the world at large.

Season 5 of The Crown explores the tumultuous relationship of the then-Prince and Princess of Wales (played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, respectively), and their subsequent divorce, which many, in real life, saw as inevitable. While the Netflix drama usually draws inspiration from documented events, widely-known facts, and tell-all biographies, it does take liberties with the facts to lean in on the fictional aspect of the show. The dramatization is particularly well-executed with Diana’s story, who, to this day, is hailed as one of the most influential figures ever to set foot in the royal household. Viewers get to see how Charles, time and time again, candidly tells Diana that his loyalties lie elsewhere, and when confronted, he refuses to take responsibility for the ‘grotesque misalliance’ that was their marriage.

While one can blame Charles for giving up on the marriage before it even started, the tragedy of their relationship should not be ignored. As Charles himself says, like Diana, Camilla (Olivia Williams) never stood a chance – not as a princess. Public opinion seems to always have been against Camilla.

By this time, the British were considerably open to the idea of marriages falling apart, and Elizabeth II, who had once disapproved of Princess Margaret’s (Vanessa Kirby) union with Capt. Peter Townsend (Ben Miles), actually ‘encouraged’ Charles and Diana to find a new life for themselves, apart from each other. From Edward VIII abdicating the throne for his twice-divorced lover to the future King of England divorcing the mother of his heirs due to his romance with a married woman, the Windsors indeed seemed to have come a long way. And while it hasn't been the smoothest ride, change is happening. So much so that, years later, Diana’s son, Prince Harry could marry Meghan Markle – a divorced person – without the Church so much as raising an objection, let alone refusing to let the union take place.